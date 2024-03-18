The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden
Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 18, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in Murthy v. Missouri. At the center of the case is the federal government's coercing of social media companies to take down stories and content bureaucrats deemed "misinformation" during the COVID-19 pandemic. This type of censorship was repeatedly touted by the Biden White House. 

During arguments, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came to the defense of the government and expressed concern the case would limit federal power. 

Jackson's claims about the First Amendment didn't sit well with constitutional scholars, including Republican Senator Eric Schmitt. Schmitt brought the case against the Biden administration when he served as Missouri's attorney general.

The White House is refusing to comment on the case and whether officials are still in touch with social media companies about censoring information. 

Tags: CENSORSHIP

