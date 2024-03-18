Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments today in Murthy v. Missouri. At the center of the case is the federal government's coercing of social media companies to take down stories and content bureaucrats deemed "misinformation" during the COVID-19 pandemic. This type of censorship was repeatedly touted by the Biden White House.

Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield:



During arguments, liberal Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson came to the defense of the government and expressed concern the case would limit federal power.

KBJ doubles down: “My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the government in significant ways.”



Jackson's claims about the First Amendment didn't sit well with constitutional scholars, including Republican Senator Eric Schmitt. Schmitt brought the case against the Biden administration when he served as Missouri's attorney general.

This is the most horrifying thing I've ever heard from a Supreme Court Justice.



Ketanji Brown-Jackson is concerned that the First Amendment is making it harder for the government to censor speech.



The White House is refusing to comment on the case and whether officials are still in touch with social media companies about censoring information.