Biden's New Footwear Confirms the Old and Weak Narrative Surrounding His Presidency
Want to Guess How Many Times Google Conducted Election Interference to Help Democrats?
Joe Biden's Political Aphasia Finally Presents Itself
Nation’s Largest Corporate Mega-Stores Lobbying for Billions, Small Businesses & Consumers...
A Truth and Reality ‘Bloodbath’
CAIR Says Biden Will Lose, 'Allah Willing'
Trump Romps Among Battleground Catholics
Federal Judge's Ruling That an Illegal Immigrant Can Carry Arms Ignites Debate in...
Congressman Who's Been Rescuing Americans in Haiti Blasts Biden Admin's 'Pattern of Abando...
We Now Know What Will Get One Fired From Harvard
'Bloodbath' and Pure Evil
Pathway to Victory
Must See: Netanyahu Has an Unambiguous Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade
The Cautionary Legal Tale of Roundup
Tipsheet

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Really Earned His Paycheck Yesterday Over Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remarks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 19, 2024 6:30 AM
MSNBC

They cannot admit when they’re wrong, even when there’s video evidence and a transcript. Former President Donald Trump set the heads of liberal media members on fire. At a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump warned of a “bloodbath” to the American auto industry if he doesn’t beat Biden. It was about domestic policy, though the media thought he was threatening political violence:

Advertisement

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. 

Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories. 

And the same clowns who got triggered over the word “bloodbath” used the exact phrase when describing the Trump-backed overhaul at the Republican National Committee days ago. 

The hoax was exposed within hours, but MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough earned his paycheck with this screed on his program. To boil it down, the former congressman said, ‘he wasn’t an idiot, but the rest of us are,’ which is a classic pivot for someone who knows he’s trapped:

Recommended

A Palestinian Unwrapped a US Aid Package. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The doubling-down is what’s amusing. It’s unsurprising and predictable but still amusing. Even when this industry torched itself by peddling fake news regarding the Russian collusion hoax, corrections, and retractions are not on the table because these people know it would be seen as a win for Trump. He already beat you guys. Take the “L.”

***


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Palestinian Unwrapped a US Aid Package. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News for Republicans Kurt Schlichter
Federal Judge's Ruling That an Illegal Immigrant Can Carry Arms Ignites Debate in 2A Community Leah Barkoukis
Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything About It, Old Man Matt Vespa
Want to Guess How Many Times Google Conducted Election Interference to Help Democrats? Matt Vespa
A Truth and Reality ‘Bloodbath’ Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Palestinian Unwrapped a US Aid Package. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Advertisement