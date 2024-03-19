MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Really Earned His Paycheck Yesterday Over Trump's 'Bloodbath' Remarks

They cannot admit when they’re wrong, even when there’s video evidence and a transcript. Former President Donald Trump set the heads of liberal media members on fire. At a campaign rally in Ohio, Trump warned of a “bloodbath” to the American auto industry if he doesn’t beat Biden. It was about domestic policy, though the media thought he was threatening political violence:

Advertisement

If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it […] It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.

Biden Communications Director Michael Tyler goes on the show of (former) Biden Press Sec Psaki to spew disinformation:



Tyler says Trump's bloodbath remark was an "endorsement of political violence"



(He was talking about the auto industry)



Tyler backs up this hoax with the… pic.twitter.com/5PCSmTEoFs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Did they ALL lie about this? pic.twitter.com/ZVDLIj3U9I — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 18, 2024

And the same clowns who got triggered over the word “bloodbath” used the exact phrase when describing the Trump-backed overhaul at the Republican National Committee days ago.

The hoax was exposed within hours, but MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough earned his paycheck with this screed on his program. To boil it down, the former congressman said, ‘he wasn’t an idiot, but the rest of us are,’ which is a classic pivot for someone who knows he’s trapped:

"These people may be stupid, we’re not."



MSLSD host Joe Scarborough loses it on air because the Trump "bloodbath" comment was exposed as a HOAX on @X pic.twitter.com/QhQjcecX78 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 18, 2024

Why did you delete your X post, @JoeNBC? https://t.co/l5yYZ90Bcq — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) March 18, 2024

The doubling-down is what’s amusing. It’s unsurprising and predictable but still amusing. Even when this industry torched itself by peddling fake news regarding the Russian collusion hoax, corrections, and retractions are not on the table because these people know it would be seen as a win for Trump. He already beat you guys. Take the “L.”

***



