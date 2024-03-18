Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First...
The Trump Campaign Has a New Description for Joe Biden
Texas Just Got Some Bad News From the Supreme Court About Their Immigration...
Dems Have No Case
Hitler the Stand-Up Comedian
NYT Once Again Acknowledges Just How Devastating Pandemic School Closures Were on Students
Bob Good, Chip Roy Lead Letter Insisting Spending Bills Secure the Border
Biden in Trouble Not Just in Battleground States, but Battleground Districts
Here's Who Is Back in the Lead on Eve of Ohio Primary
One State May Ban Public Funds for So-Called ‘Gender-Affirming’ Care
Team Trump Makes Moves Following Fani Willis Decision
Laken Riley’s Father Is Speaking Out
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a...
Anti-School Choice Democrat Makes Stunning Admission
Tipsheet

Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything About It, Old Man

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 18, 2024 7:45 PM
Yonatan Sindel/Pool via AP

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should’ve kept his mouth shut regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and new elections, an old ploy from the Obama administration. Joe Biden can join him, doling out unreasonable and laughable rules of engagement on Israeli forces. What I love about Netanyahu is that he told Biden and the American Left to shove it. 

Advertisement

They’re going to move into Rafah soon and destroy Hamas, and there’s nothing weak, old Biden can do about it. Biden is also the reigning world heavyweight champion in being wrong on foreign policy matters. He’s held that title for 40-plus years (via Associated Press): 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from top ally the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, describing calls for a new election as “wholly inappropriate.”

In recent days, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country and a strong Israel supporter, called on Israel to hold a new election, saying Netanyahu had “lost his way.” President Joe Biden expressed support for Schumer’s “good speech,” and earlier accused Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza. 

Netanyahu told Fox News that Israel never would have called for a new U.S. election after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, and denounced Schumer’s comments as inappropriate. 

“We’re not a banana republic,” he said. “The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they’ll elect, and it’s not something that will be foisted on us.”

Recommended

Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

There’s been ceasefire agreements on the table for weeks; Hamas keeps rejecting them. Given Netanyahu’s declaration of their strategic aims this weekend, Biden warned against a Rafah operation again. I’m sure BiBi hit the mute button, as he should (via NBC News): 

During a critical phone call Monday, President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Israel carrying out a planned military operation in Rafah, the White House said. 

"Our position is that Hamas should not be allowed a safe haven in Rafah or anywhere else, but a major ground operation there would be a mistake," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the White House press briefing where he outlined the leaders' conversation. 

"It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza, and further isolate Israel internationally," Sullivan added. 

Advertisement

Move forward with your plans to destroy Hamas, Israel. Biden doesn’t know when his son died, so push on.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
Stunning! There Is Some Very Good News for Republicans Kurt Schlichter
This Is What the Democrat Governor of Massachusetts Had to Say About a Child Rape in Her State Guy Benson
Team Trump Makes Moves Following Fani Willis Decision Mia Cathell
Trump Responds to the Left's Meltdown Over His 'Bloodbath' Comment Leah Barkoukis
Texas Just Got Some Bad News From the Supreme Court About Their Immigration Law Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Justice Jackson Says the 'Most Horrible Thing I've Ever Heard' About the First Amendment Katie Pavlich
Advertisement