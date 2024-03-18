Netanyahu to Biden: I'm Taking Rafah, Destroying Hamas, And You Can’t Do Anything About It, Old Man

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) should’ve kept his mouth shut regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and new elections, an old ploy from the Obama administration. Joe Biden can join him, doling out unreasonable and laughable rules of engagement on Israeli forces. What I love about Netanyahu is that he told Biden and the American Left to shove it.

They’re going to move into Rafah soon and destroy Hamas, and there’s nothing weak, old Biden can do about it. Biden is also the reigning world heavyweight champion in being wrong on foreign policy matters. He’s held that title for 40-plus years (via Associated Press):

BREAKING:



Netanyahu releases video with English subtitles, making 3 things clear for the international community:



- There won’t be snap elections

- The IDF will enter & control Rafah

- Israel will fight until total victory pic.twitter.com/xkXuKJvvy4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 17, 2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from top ally the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, describing calls for a new election as “wholly inappropriate.” In recent days, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in the country and a strong Israel supporter, called on Israel to hold a new election, saying Netanyahu had “lost his way.” President Joe Biden expressed support for Schumer’s “good speech,” and earlier accused Netanyahu of hurting Israel because of the huge civilian death toll in Gaza. Netanyahu told Fox News that Israel never would have called for a new U.S. election after the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, and denounced Schumer’s comments as inappropriate. “We’re not a banana republic,” he said. “The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they’ll elect, and it’s not something that will be foisted on us.”

This is…not a good argument. Going on American television to talk about your own country and its interests on a regular basis is not the same as calling on the ouster of a government in an allied democratic country, which is what Schumer did. https://t.co/bTnfBSW9qT — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 18, 2024

There’s been ceasefire agreements on the table for weeks; Hamas keeps rejecting them. Given Netanyahu’s declaration of their strategic aims this weekend, Biden warned against a Rafah operation again. I’m sure BiBi hit the mute button, as he should (via NBC News):

During a critical phone call Monday, President Joe Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against Israel carrying out a planned military operation in Rafah, the White House said. "Our position is that Hamas should not be allowed a safe haven in Rafah or anywhere else, but a major ground operation there would be a mistake," national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at the White House press briefing where he outlined the leaders' conversation. "It would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza, and further isolate Israel internationally," Sullivan added.

Move forward with your plans to destroy Hamas, Israel. Biden doesn’t know when his son died, so push on.