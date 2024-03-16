No, A Trump-Backed Ohio Senate Candidate Wasn't Fishing Around on an Adult Website
Boeing Whistleblower Allegedly Left a Chilling Message for a Family Friend
'Duty, Honor, Country'? More Like 'Selfishness, Cowardice, Communism'
Why Leftism Fails: A Historical Study, Part One
Women’s History Month Again Ignores Genuine Heroines
Has Anyone Fared Better Financially with Democrats in Charge?
DeSantis Ceased a Boat From Entering Florida With 25 Illegal Haiti Immigrants, Firearms,...
Canada Goes Full-Blown Tyrant With Newly Proposed Online Speech 'Crimes' Bill
You Can Thank Joe Biden's Open Border Policies for a Measles Outbreak In...
Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President
WH Sends Scathing Letter to Mike Johnson Demanding to End Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Biden Cyber-Disaster Only Getting Worse in 2024
Fear of Phoning
Preserve Economic Growth and National Security by Unraveling the Politics from the U.S....
Tipsheet

CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 16, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN needs to take the “L” on the Aaron Rodgers story. The network should apologize for even publishing the story and talking about it on-air. CNN, flush it and move on because it’s become a circus. The story dropped this week that Rodgers had gone into some tangent about how the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 schoolchildren dead, never happened. Rodgers allegedly made these ghastly claims when he was introduced to CNN’s Pamela Brown in 2013 at the Kentucky Derby.

Advertisement

The network has been waiting for over ten years to write about this, and it drops hours after it’s been reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to the future Hall of Fame quarterback about being his running mate. The story can’t be corroborated. There is no audio—just CNN saying, ‘Trust me on this.’ Well, we don’t, and for a good reason: the liberal network has become one of the main Petri dishes from which fake news viral loads grow:

Jake Tapper claimed Rodgers didn’t deny the claims—it’s in his tweet, you muppet.

Recommended

Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

What a trainwreck.

Should Rodgers file a lawsuit?


Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President Madeline Leesman
Trouble Might Be Coming for Members of the January 6th Committee Rebecca Downs
Boeing Whistleblower Allegedly Left a Chilling Message for a Family Friend Matt Vespa
Canada Goes Full-Blown Tyrant With Newly Proposed Online Speech 'Crimes' Bill Sarah Arnold
Why Leftism Fails: A Historical Study, Part One Mark Lewis
No, A Trump-Backed Ohio Senate Candidate Wasn't Fishing Around on an Adult Website Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Says This Issue Is a 'Top Concern' for Choosing His Vice President Madeline Leesman
Advertisement