CNN's Hatchet Job on Aaron Rodgers Just Got Worse

CNN needs to take the “L” on the Aaron Rodgers story. The network should apologize for even publishing the story and talking about it on-air. CNN, flush it and move on because it’s become a circus. The story dropped this week that Rodgers had gone into some tangent about how the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, which left 20 schoolchildren dead, never happened. Rodgers allegedly made these ghastly claims when he was introduced to CNN’s Pamela Brown in 2013 at the Kentucky Derby.

The network has been waiting for over ten years to write about this, and it drops hours after it’s been reported that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reached out to the future Hall of Fame quarterback about being his running mate. The story can’t be corroborated. There is no audio—just CNN saying, ‘Trust me on this.’ Well, we don’t, and for a good reason: the liberal network has become one of the main Petri dishes from which fake news viral loads grow:

Aaron Rodgers issues statement about Sandy Hook, doesn’t deny previously sharing conspiracy theories about the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/cKE80WOf6L — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 15, 2024

FWIW this story was most likely handed to Tapper by a DNC Op shop so maybe the question is why Jake Tapper is ignoring all editorial standards to run DNC opposition. This isn 't journalism and he knows it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2024

This is what @jaketapper is actually running with:



"I heard Aaron Rodgers say a thing in 2013."



"Really that's shocking. Is he on tape or an interview?"



"No it was at some party."



"Oh. Why did you never say anything before?"



"Well the superstar Super Bowl winning quarterback… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2024

Jake Tapper claimed Rodgers didn’t deny the claims—it’s in his tweet, you muppet.

He literally said “have never” in his statement, Jake. https://t.co/33ho8CMfNn — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2024

As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy. I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to… — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 14, 2024

UPDATE: Aaron Rodgers wore a helmet decal in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting back in 2012.



The decal featured a black circle with "S.H.E.S." in gray, representing the school's initials.



Yesterday, CNN published a hit piece smearing Rodgers… pic.twitter.com/oOibjJvBas — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 14, 2024

What a trainwreck.

Should Rodgers file a lawsuit?

Yep. Apparently only one person on the planet heard Aaron Rodgers say this, and this CNN journalist decided to keep quiet about it ***for more than a decade*** until being Jake Tapper's co-pilot on pushing something completely unverifiable. https://t.co/JFrHg1toSh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 15, 2024



