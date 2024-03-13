A Sports Journalist's Use of a Comma Saved Him From a Very Embarrassing Incident on Twitter

I’m not a fan of Skip Bayless, though his place in sports journalism is undeniable. The man is one of the faces of Fox Sports and ESPN before that, serving as Stephen A. Smith’s co-host on First Take many moons ago. He’s also a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. Skip isn’t too pleased that the Cowboys have done nothing in free agency, where other teams have taken up most of the top running backs, offensive tackles, guards, safeties, and edge rushers. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said his franchise would be “all in” for the 2024 season.

Skip decided to use those words against Jerry in a tweet, and using a comma was greatly appreciated because it could have been a disastrous result, albeit a humorous one:

All in, my ass. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 12, 2024

Skip Bayless reminds us of the importance of commas https://t.co/ye4ikqLhKe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2024

I thank the comma for its service. https://t.co/DgyxylDwyk — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 12, 2024





Skip must know his team is going to be okay. It’ll be the same script as it has been for the past 30 years. They’ll do well in the regular season, with franchise quarterback Dak Prescott padding his numbers, and then head into the playoffs, where they’ll get throttled in the first or second round again. Rinse and repeat.