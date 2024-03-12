WSJ Columnist Takes Down Biden's 'I'm a Capitalist' Schtick During SOTU With One Tweet

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel is no fan of Joe Biden or the Democratic Party. Her Potomac Watch column alone is worth the subscription fee, as she expertly dissects and neutralizes liberal America’s most cherished policy action items. Like Trump, Strassel also was live tweeting about Biden’s deranged State of the Union address, albeit more polished.

Trump had some amazing zingers. Strassel had some good posts exposing the inanity of Biden’s address, albeit in a more professional tone. She did drift slightly away from journalist mode on a few occasions, especially when Biden touted himself as a capitalist when pitching his tax plan to squeeze the job-creating and investing class. Biden prefaced that with this love of capitalism before lying to us again about how no one earning less than $400,000 will pay a cent more in taxes.

I'm all for getting rid of cancer as we know it. Now if someone would only tell Biden that requires research and development (which depends on money-making) in the healthcare sector. To both propose measures to drain it of money, and demand it do the amazing, is oxymoronic. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

Good that Biden is at least calling for the release of hostages. #SOTU2024 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

One way to read this speech: It is a rally for the Democratic base. Ds are worried about turnout, "uncommitted," the prez's devotion to student-loan forgiveness, Dreamers, etc. He's trying to inspire the troops. Not appropriate in a SOTU, but desperate times for Biden. #SOTU2024 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

Unhappy with the world? It's all the fault of fewer potato chips in the bag and junk fees. Trust him. #SOTU2024 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

"Look, I'm a capitalist."

(Just see my son, Hunter.) — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

Any state initiatives for school choice are 100 million times better than anything Biden is talking about education. But then again, that was just Biden's pivot to talk about how wonderful it is to transfer student loan debt on to other people... — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

And here we go to the part where it's biz fault for higher prices. The medical part is particularly offensive. Are some prescription drugs costly? Yes, But millions of Americans are benefiting from extraordinary advances in medicine. Those investments have to be paid for some… — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

Biden hails the UAW--the union he will ultimately cripple with his EV plans. It'll probably keep UAW leadership on board (Shawn Fain is digging the public display of love) but it doesn't end up helping the workers. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

Of course, most Americans don't believe Joe's claim they're living in the best economy in the world? i can't see that Democrats applauding those lines is helping Americans think Ds are in tune with their concerns. #SOTU2024 — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

I remember when Obama criticized the Supreme Court in a SOTU--an ugly and unusual breach of decorum. Biden is essentially threatening them. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 8, 2024

That's spot on, ma'am.