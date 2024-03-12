Haitian Prime Minister Resigns, Caving to Street Gangs Who Vowed Civil War Unless...
Tipsheet

WSJ Columnist Takes Down Biden's 'I'm a Capitalist' Schtick During SOTU With One Tweet

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 12, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Wall Street Journal’s Kimberley Strassel is no fan of Joe Biden or the Democratic Party. Her Potomac Watch column alone is worth the subscription fee, as she expertly dissects and neutralizes liberal America’s most cherished policy action items. Like Trump, Strassel also was live tweeting about Biden’s deranged State of the Union address, albeit more polished.

Trump had some amazing zingers. Strassel had some good posts exposing the inanity of Biden’s address, albeit in a more professional tone. She did drift slightly away from journalist mode on a few occasions, especially when Biden touted himself as a capitalist when pitching his tax plan to squeeze the job-creating and investing class. Biden prefaced that with this love of capitalism before lying to us again about how no one earning less than $400,000 will pay a cent more in taxes.

 "Look, I'm a capitalist. (Just see my son, Hunter.)” she wrote.

 Regarding health care, Biden vowed to essentially declare war on the pharmaceutical companies, which led to this response: 

I'm all for getting rid of cancer as we know it. Now if someone would only tell Biden that requires research and development (which depends on money-making) in the healthcare sector. To both propose measures to drain it of money, and demand it do the amazing, is oxymoronic.

That's spot on, ma'am.                                                        

