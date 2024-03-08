Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union

It’ll never happen, but if our elections were solely fought in the arena of social media, Joe Biden would get slaughtered. Biden’s team had that ‘Dark Brandon’ creation, but it never went anywhere because Biden is old, weak, and can’t remember when his son died. Trump’s team has brutalized this White House, including mocking Biden and Nancy walking together—they spliced a nursing home into the video to make it seem like a Visiting Angels commercial.

While his Twitter account has been restored, Trump solely uses his Truth Social platform. He was live-blogging Biden’s unhinged State of the Union address last night, and it was more entertaining than anything Joe had to say last night. The bombastic, partisan speech was marketed as some comeback for Biden. Give it time; all it takes is for him to fall again for voters to realize he’s too old to be president.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS ON THE RUN FROM HIS RECORD—AND LYING LIKE CRAZY TO TRY AND ESCAPE ACCOUNTABILITY FOR THE HORRIFIC DEVASTATION HE AND HIS PARTY HAVE CREATED! pic.twitter.com/BRTHwChlQQ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

From Biden’s machismo in standing up to Putin, which was ridiculous, to the economy, immigration, and the rule of law, Trump was there to slap down all of Biden’s lies:

Biden talked about the SNICKERS Bars, before he talked about the Border!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:11 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

He wants to take away everyone’s gun. Remember that when you go to the Voting Booth, because if I’m not elected, your guns are GONE, along with your Freedom!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:22 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY! HE WEAPONIZED GOVERNMENT AGAINST HIS OPPONENT – DIDN’T TALK ABOUT THAT, NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:33 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

THIS IS LIKE A SHOUTING MATCH, EVERY LINE IS BEING SHOUTED.



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:35 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

He made Iran RICH. This is why we have the problems in the Middle East. With me, Iran was BROKE. He is the reason that the Middle East is blowing up!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:28 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

It took him over 40 minutes to get to Immigration, and then said nothing about it!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:38 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

He didn’t stand up to Putin, he gave Putin Ukraine!



Donald Trump Truth Social 10:46 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

This was an angry, polarizing, and hate-filled Speech. He barely mentioned Immigration, or the Worst Border in the History of the World. He will never fix Immigration, nor does he want to. He wants our Country to be flooded with Migrants. Crime will raise to levels never seen… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

The President is very substantially late. Not a good start, but let’s give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure he had very important things to do, but he is just now getting into the car. They will have to drive very, very quickly, you just don’t want to be late to the State… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

He is so angry and crazy!



Donald Trump Truth Social 09:46 PM EST 3/07/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024

What an insane address, Joe.

Yeah, this is funny, but let's win this election:

pic.twitter.com/b99GwsNaQu — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 8, 2024



