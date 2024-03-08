Letitia James Spoke to a Group of New York City Firefighters. It Didn't...
Pro-Hamas Tlaib Owns Biden Now
Chuck Schumer 2009 Remarks on Immigration Exposes How Insane Dems Have Become on...
Gold Star Dad Got Subjected to an Outrageous Arrest During Biden's State of...
Denver Officials Are at Their Breaking Point With the Influx of Illegal Immigrants
Laken Riley's Mother Speaks Out After Biden Botched Her Late Daughter's Name
Geraldo Rivera Gets Roasted for His Out-of-Touch Claim About Illegal Immigrants
Katie Britt Paints 'Nightmare' Picture of What America Looks Like Under Joe Biden
Huh? Biden Responds to Criticism Over Daring to Use the Term 'Illegal,' Sort...
Here's What Biden Reportedly Joked About After the State of the Union
With Ronna McDaniel Out at the RNC, Here's Who's In
University Fined $14 Million for Violating Federal Law
Biden's Biggest SOTU Lies Debunked
How's It Going for One of the Top Senate Races of 2024?
Tipsheet

Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 08, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It’ll never happen, but if our elections were solely fought in the arena of social media, Joe Biden would get slaughtered. Biden’s team had that ‘Dark Brandon’ creation, but it never went anywhere because Biden is old, weak, and can’t remember when his son died. Trump’s team has brutalized this White House, including mocking Biden and Nancy walking together—they spliced a nursing home into the video to make it seem like a Visiting Angels commercial

Advertisement

While his Twitter account has been restored, Trump solely uses his Truth Social platform. He was live-blogging Biden’s unhinged State of the Union address last night, and it was more entertaining than anything Joe had to say last night. The bombastic, partisan speech was marketed as some comeback for Biden. Give it time; all it takes is for him to fall again for voters to realize he’s too old to be president. 

From Biden’s machismo in standing up to Putin, which was ridiculous, to the economy, immigration, and the rule of law, Trump was there to slap down all of Biden’s lies:

Recommended

Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement
Advertisement

 What an insane address, Joe.

***

Yeah, this is funny, but let's win this election:


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Biden's Biggest SOTU Lies Debunked Mia Cathell
What a Gold Star Mom Said About Joe Biden Left This CNN Anchor Speechless Matt Vespa
Denver Officials Are at Their Breaking Point With the Influx of Illegal Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Laken Riley's Mother Speaks Out After Biden Botched Her Late Daughter's Name Sarah Arnold
The Ukrainian Verdun Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs
Advertisement