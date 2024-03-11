Amsterdam's Holocaust Museum Opening Got Ruined by Pro-Hamas Clowns

The opening of the Netherlands’ first Holocaust memorial museum was marred by mayhem and antisemitism by pro-Hamas protesters. Israeli President Isaac Herzog was there to deliver remarks for the center’s historic opening, so it’s not unusual that some pro-terrorist thugs showed up (via The Guardian):

Three-quarters of the Dutch Jewish population – 102,000 people – were killed by the Nazis during the second world war, the highest proportion in western Europe. But, unlike some other countries, the Netherlands has never had a national museum devoted to those horrors. That changed on Sunday when, eight decades after the second world war and in the presence of the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, the Dutch king opened the country’s first Holocaust museum on the site of an Amsterdam creche and former teaching college where 600 children were smuggled to safety. […] Herzog, whose attendance sparked protests amid Israel’s continuing offensive in Gaza, said the museum sent “a clear and powerful statement: remember, remember the horrors born of hatred, antisemitism and racism and never again allow them to flourish.” “Unfortunately never again is now, right now. Because right now, hatred and antisemitism are flourishing worldwide and we must fight it together,” added the president. Waving Palestinian flags and banners, protesters in a square close to the museum voiced their anger at his visit, chanting “ceasefire now”. The human rights group Amnesty International, meanwhile, put up detour signs around the museum to direct Herzog to the international court of justice in The Hague.

After many years, a Holocaust Museum has finally opened in Amsterdam today.



This is currently going on outside.



pic.twitter.com/d3RXjgVtAK

It was never about Palestine

Sky News added that Jewish anti-Zionist groups organized the protest in collaboration with the Palestinian community and other communist groups:

Fireworks were ignited and eggs thrown as pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Amsterdam where a new National Holocaust Museum has been opened. […] Dutch Jewish anti-Zionist group Erev Rave organised the protest with the Dutch Palestinian Community and Socialists International, while human rights group Amnesty International put up detour signs around the museum to direct Mr Herzog to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The protest organisers emphasised they were protesting against Mr Herzog's presence and the war in Gaza, not the museum and what it commemorates. "For us Jews, these museums are part of our history, of our past," said Joana Cavaco, an anti-war activist with the Erev Rav Jewish collective, addressing the crowd ahead of the ceremony.

They were protesting President Herzog but not the museum—that’s untrue. A picture is worth a thousand words, as they say. And this one right here says it all. While this was not taken at the Dutch protest, it's not an isolated incident:

Even during World War 2, London never lost control of their streets to Nazis like this. pic.twitter.com/gVeuOWjikP

Everyone knows what drives these protests: it’s antisemitism. Also, if you have to explain to people that the target is not the Holocaust memorial museum, maybe you should’ve picked a different day to prevent confusion. Anyone who isn’t a terrorist sympathizer sees this as a scumbag move, or at the very least, unseemly in the extreme.

It doesn’t matter if the Israeli president was there, either. There have been many ludicrous pro-Hamas demonstrations that have occurred without the presence of high-ranking Israeli officials around. Then again, I’m not complaining if these clowns get eggs on their faces. In DC, there was a planned protest outside the Holocaust Memorial last December. The group Doctors Against Genocide planned to storm the location, which was called off for obvious reasons.

Absolute psychopaths:

Seen in NYC. The pro-Hamas mob has put r*pe back on the table. pic.twitter.com/wMmnITvpBK




