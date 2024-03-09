Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden
Can a Brainwashed Generation Be Retrieved?
'All-Inclusive' Queer and Gender-Affirming Friendly Bookstore Bans Conservative Titles
Cartel Members Can Be Heard Laughing After Helicopter Crash Kills Border Patrol Agent
Joe Biden Caught on Hot Mic Saying That Netanyahu Needs to 'Come to...
Biden Malfunctions When Asked If He Regrets Using the Term 'Illegal' to Describe...
That SOTU Had Some Wild Updates on Israel
Hamas Is Seizing Food Aid Meant For Gazans and Selling It on the...
'Rail Safety Act' Would Create Problems, Not Solutions
Newton’s Third Law of DEI?
‘Dark Brandon’s’ Angry State of the Union Address Reveals Desperation
The Untold Stories of Women Suffering Abuse and Exploitation Under the FDA’s...
Federal Finances Are on Thin Ice. Congress Is Catching On.
Tipsheet

In Pennsylvania, It Seems Joe Biden's Memory Drugs Wore Off

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 09, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Whatever cocktail Biden’s doctors pumped him full of on Thursday night has worn off. Those memory drugs only last so long, but they got him through the State of the Union—somewhat—where the president declared war on the Republican Party. While Biden fumbled and slurred through the speech, he was able to drive home the key points to energize his base. Whether he can sustain energy levels among the Democratic Party base can be answered now—it won’t. Because right after this speech, which to some lefties thought put to bed his cognitive decline, Biden urged Pennsylvania voters to send him back to Congress:

Advertisement

Joe is cooked upstairs; this isn’t new. We’re bound to see more of these trip-ups, and this wasn’t the worst one. He also touted how he grew the national debt.

"We added more to the national debt than any president in his term in all of history!”

That’s not good, Joe. That possibly was a teleprompter error, but still, what a mess.

Biden’s State of the Union was one of the most divisive, partisan speeches in recent memory. For Democrats, it was a great address, showing the president can throw punches. For everyone else, it was a descent into madness.

Biden is weak, not just in the polls but with crucial voting blocs in the Democratic Party. Young voters, Muslim Americans, Hispanics, blacks, and the rank-and-file labor union members are not pleased with this administration. A polished, pre-packaged address wouldn’t cut it with these groups, so I can see why Joe came out like a bull in a China closet. It still doesn’t mean it was right. If you must go crazy like that to win back your base, maybe that’s the political gods telling you something: you shouldn’t run again. Gallup showed that 61 percent think Biden doesn’t deserve a second term. Eighty-six percent of those WaPo/ABC News polled felt he was too old.

Recommended

Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 ‘Send me back to Congress.’  What other mental flubs will Joe drop this cycle?

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
Joe Biden is Just a Bitter, Hate-Filled Old Man Mark Lewis
AZ Town’s ‘Office of Big Brother’ Is Exactly What George Orwell Warned About Goldwater Institute
Actions Speak Louder than Words, Jill Biden Humberto Fontova
Can a Brainwashed Generation Be Retrieved? Jeff Davidson
Here's Why Biden's Unscripted Moment Freaked Out Democrats Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Were Some of Trump's Best Posts About Biden's Unhinged State of the Union Matt Vespa
Advertisement