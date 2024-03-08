Chuck Schumer 2009 Remarks on Immigration Exposes How Insane Dems Have Become on the Issue

Rebecca wrote at length about the Democratic Party’s freakout over Joe Biden using the phrase “illegal” when referencing Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant who murdered Laken Riley as she was on her routine run on the University of Georgia’s campus in February. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) heckled the president into making some remarks about Riley’s murder that’s placed a microscope on the issue of rising illegal alien crime.

MTG heckles Biden and demands he recognize Laken Riley: "What about Laken Riley?"



BIDEN: "Lincoln Riley? An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal! That's right? But how many of thousands of people being killed by illegals?!"#SOTU pic.twitter.com/B9aesvNmi7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024

Democrats aren't angry Laken Riley was murdered.



They're angry Biden called her murderer an illegal.



Complete insanity. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 8, 2024

Biden is going to apologize to Lincoln Riley's killer, isn't he? https://t.co/zhxEMvUmlN — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024

"Killed by an illegal" ugh Joe why — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) March 8, 2024

Democrats are really going out of their way to defend the honor of someone accused of brutally murdering an American citizen who went for a run. pic.twitter.com/NiMgoU7ehS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 8, 2024

We have this nonsense about how Joe should have used ‘undocumented’ instead—Nancy Pelosi tossed that into the mix today. It’s funny; it wasn’t that long ago that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said such phrases demonstrated unseriousness toward the issue of illegal immigration.

Chuck Schumer 2009: "When we use phrases like undocumented workers, we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combatting illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelmingly oppose."



Nancy Pelosi 2024: "He should have said… pic.twitter.com/QMjWuJkiSo — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024

“When we use phrases like undocumented workers, we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combatting illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelmingly oppose,” said the New York liberal in 2009.

My have times changed.

It’s not a mystery. Just like government dependency isn’t some byproduct of modern liberalism, flooding the country with illegals is the Democratic Party’s agenda. They’ve used it to increase their foothold in Congress. As the population increases, so does the number of congressional districts. Democrats then find candidates of similar ethnic and racial backgrounds to run in these districts. Illegal aliens are the political life’s blood for the Left—they won’t support any measures that involve deportation or stripping of such protections. It’s why there can never be a bipartisan immigration bill—Democrats want mass amnesty and a pathway to citizenship. That’s a non-starter in all negotiations.

When asked about the use of the word, Joe Biden fumbled. What else is new:

Biden totally MALFUNCTIONS when confronted by a reporter for using the word “illegal” to refer to Laken Riley’s murderer. pic.twitter.com/i7gYfWsutn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 8, 2024



