Chuck Schumer 2009 Remarks on Immigration Exposes How Insane Dems Have Become on the Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 08, 2024 9:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rebecca wrote at length about the Democratic Party’s freakout over Joe Biden using the phrase “illegal” when referencing Jose Ibarra, the illegal immigrant who murdered Laken Riley as she was on her routine run on the University of Georgia’s campus in February. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) heckled the president into making some remarks about Riley’s murder that’s placed a microscope on the issue of rising illegal alien crime.

We have this nonsense about how Joe should have used ‘undocumented’ instead—Nancy Pelosi tossed that into the mix today. It’s funny; it wasn’t that long ago that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said such phrases demonstrated unseriousness toward the issue of illegal immigration. 

“When we use phrases like undocumented workers, we convey a message to the American people that their government is not serious about combatting illegal immigration, which the American people overwhelmingly oppose,” said the New York liberal in 2009. 

My have times changed. 

It’s not a mystery. Just like government dependency isn’t some byproduct of modern liberalism, flooding the country with illegals is the Democratic Party’s agenda. They’ve used it to increase their foothold in Congress. As the population increases, so does the number of congressional districts. Democrats then find candidates of similar ethnic and racial backgrounds to run in these districts. Illegal aliens are the political life’s blood for the Left—they won’t support any measures that involve deportation or stripping of such protections. It’s why there can never be a bipartisan immigration bill—Democrats want mass amnesty and a pathway to citizenship. That’s a non-starter in all negotiations.

 When asked about the use of the word, Joe Biden fumbled. What else is new:


