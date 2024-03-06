Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue
How Trump Threw Nikki Haley's Words Back at Her in Super Tuesday Victory...
The Media Lawyers Are Almost All Idiots
Nikki Haley to Suspend 2024 Campaign
The Renewable Scam
Self-Evident? Self-Evident to Whom? Part Two
The Dirty Little Secret of the 2024 Campaign
Mayorkas, Biden and Our Unsecured Border
Fake Science vs. Real People
Republicans Should Reject Woke PhRMA’s Panhandling
Katie Hobbs Has Turned the Governor’s Office Into a Jobs Program for Her...
It’s Not Too Late for Congress to Protect Broadband Programs From Unnecessary Taxation
Fear of Disunity Swings Roberts to Trump’s Side
Tipsheet

Super Tuesday Beatdown: Trump Stomped All Over Nikki Haley Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 06, 2024 5:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Donald Trump rode a wave that drowned what was left of Nikki Haley’s campaign. The former UN ambassador’s team knew they would lose badly. Trump swept virtually all the contests on Super Tuesday, giving him an insurmountable delegate advantage for the struggling Haley. 

Advertisement

The former South Carolina’s beating was so complete that she didn’t even address her supporters last night. No speeches were given because she couldn’t spin a brutal beatdown that she suffered. Around the time the polls in the West were closing, Trump had won 430 delegates. Haley had three. Her campaign was already lowering expectations over the weekend, saying they were hoping for a competitive result.  

We’re at a point where Trump doesn’t even need to mention Haley by name in his victory speeches. It goes beyond her dead candidacy—she’s doing more damage to herself the longer she stays in the race.  

Trump has won over 92 percent of the Republican delegates since this non-primary began with the Iowa Caucuses. After tonight, he only needs to win 30 percent of the remaining delegates to clinch the Republican nomination. When everything is tabulated, Trump could have over 1,000 delegates. Nikki Haley isn’t even going to break 100 after Super Tuesday. The delegate count and the margins of victory Trump had over Haley are why these statements from her communications shop sound insane. 

Recommended

MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Are they taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe with this nonsense? When someone locks up the nomination this fast, it negates any concerns about a bloc of GOP voters still worried about Trump. The primaries Haley has done well in or won—as she did in Vermont last night, albeit barely—are because Democrats and independent voters can pad her numbers. The exits concerning ‘Haley supporters’ are grossly skewed since the networks ask Democratic voters. These aren’t Republicans.  

Lady, what the hell are you even doing anymore? 

UPDATE: She will suspend her campaign Wednesday morning, The Wall Street Journal reports. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
How Trump Threw Nikki Haley's Words Back at Her in Super Tuesday Victory Speech Matt Vespa
FaniGate Saga Takes an Unexpected Turn Mia Cathell
Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting Matt Vespa
The Renewable Scam John Stossel
LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement