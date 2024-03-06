Super Tuesday Beatdown: Trump Stomped All Over Nikki Haley Last Night

Donald Trump rode a wave that drowned what was left of Nikki Haley’s campaign. The former UN ambassador’s team knew they would lose badly. Trump swept virtually all the contests on Super Tuesday, giving him an insurmountable delegate advantage for the struggling Haley.

Steve Kornacki: "Nikki Haley is going to get buried in a delegate avalanche on Super Tuesday." pic.twitter.com/dLmerGkZjy — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 3, 2024

The former South Carolina’s beating was so complete that she didn’t even address her supporters last night. No speeches were given because she couldn’t spin a brutal beatdown that she suffered. Around the time the polls in the West were closing, Trump had won 430 delegates. Haley had three. Her campaign was already lowering expectations over the weekend, saying they were hoping for a competitive result.

We’re at a point where Trump doesn’t even need to mention Haley by name in his victory speeches. It goes beyond her dead candidacy—she’s doing more damage to herself the longer she stays in the race.

Trump has won over 92 percent of the Republican delegates since this non-primary began with the Iowa Caucuses. After tonight, he only needs to win 30 percent of the remaining delegates to clinch the Republican nomination. When everything is tabulated, Trump could have over 1,000 delegates. Nikki Haley isn’t even going to break 100 after Super Tuesday. The delegate count and the margins of victory Trump had over Haley are why these statements from her communications shop sound insane.

Full Super Tuesday statement from @NikkiHaley campaign: pic.twitter.com/UxRPdAaAcu — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 6, 2024

Are they taking hits of Hunter Biden’s crack pipe with this nonsense? When someone locks up the nomination this fast, it negates any concerns about a bloc of GOP voters still worried about Trump. The primaries Haley has done well in or won—as she did in Vermont last night, albeit barely—are because Democrats and independent voters can pad her numbers. The exits concerning ‘Haley supporters’ are grossly skewed since the networks ask Democratic voters. These aren’t Republicans.

Lady, what the hell are you even doing anymore?

UPDATE: She will suspend her campaign Wednesday morning, The Wall Street Journal reports.