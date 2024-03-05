We Have More Bad News About Electric Cars
Will We Hear From Haley Tonight? Nope–She'll Be Hiding in a Bunker

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2024
Is Nikki Haley going to call it a campaign, finally? Who knows. The former South Carolina governor has had many opportunities to bow out with some shred of dignity and refused. Buoyed by mountains of liberal donor money, Haley pushed on with her campaign despite having no shot to win the nomination. She won a primary contest over the weekend, winning the DC Republican vote. We all know those people are Democrats. 

Even with this win, it doesn’t matter. As we speak, Trump is burying Nikki Haley in the “delegate avalanche” that everyone projected. It’s a nationwide beatdown, so what will Nikki Haley do tonight? Is she going to address her supporters? Nope. She won’t be making any remarks, per her spokesperson: 

Nikki Haley will not be making public remarks tonight…She is in the Charleston area and will be watching returns with staff, who are happy warriors tonight. The mood is jubilant. There is lots of food and music as staff wraps up GOTV efforts. 

It’s that scene out of Titanic—with the band playing one last tune as the ship descends into the ocean. Granted, this ship sank after Iowa, but you get my point:


