Will We Hear From Haley Tonight? Nope–She'll Be Hiding in a Bunker

Is Nikki Haley going to call it a campaign, finally? Who knows. The former South Carolina governor has had many opportunities to bow out with some shred of dignity and refused. Buoyed by mountains of liberal donor money, Haley pushed on with her campaign despite having no shot to win the nomination. She won a primary contest over the weekend, winning the DC Republican vote. We all know those people are Democrats.

🚨 JUST IN: Nikki Haley will NOT be attending any public events tonight, and is back in her home state of South Carolina now.



Her campaign calendar no longer has any future events.



Has she FINALLY accepted defeat?! pic.twitter.com/ma4gDoADiS — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2024

Even with this win, it doesn’t matter. As we speak, Trump is burying Nikki Haley in the “delegate avalanche” that everyone projected. It’s a nationwide beatdown, so what will Nikki Haley do tonight? Is she going to address her supporters? Nope. She won’t be making any remarks, per her spokesperson:

Steve Kornacki: "Nikki Haley is going to get buried in a delegate avalanche on Super Tuesday." pic.twitter.com/dLmerGkZjy — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) March 3, 2024

Nikki Haley will not be making public remarks tonight…She is in the Charleston area and will be watching returns with staff, who are happy warriors tonight. The mood is jubilant. There is lots of food and music as staff wraps up GOTV efforts.

It’s that scene out of Titanic—with the band playing one last tune as the ship descends into the ocean. Granted, this ship sank after Iowa, but you get my point: