MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue
Super Tuesday Beatdown: Trump Stomped All Over Nikki Haley Last Night
How Trump Threw Nikki Haley's Words Back at Her in Super Tuesday Victory...
The Media Lawyers Are Almost All Idiots
Nikki Haley to Suspend 2024 Campaign
The Renewable Scam
Self-Evident? Self-Evident to Whom? Part Two
The Dirty Little Secret of the 2024 Campaign
Mayorkas, Biden and Our Unsecured Border
Fake Science vs. Real People
Republicans Should Reject Woke PhRMA’s Panhandling
Katie Hobbs Has Turned the Governor’s Office Into a Jobs Program for Her...
It’s Not Too Late for Congress to Protect Broadband Programs From Unnecessary Taxation
Fear of Disunity Swings Roberts to Trump’s Side
Tipsheet

Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 06, 2024 7:00 AM

The Blaze’s Steve Baker turned himself over to federal authorities on March 1. His crime: he challenged the Justice Department’s narrative on the January 6 riot. That’s the unofficial reason. Baker faced multiple misdemeanor charges

Advertisement
  • Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority
  • Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds
  • Disorderly conduct in a capitol building
  • Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building 

You can read the government’s beef with Baker here

When he surrendered to the DOJ, Baker was given a ‘perp walk.’ A North Carolina resident, he was working in Dallas, Texas, at the time, so he opted to turn himself in at the federal courthouse there. Before turning himself in, Baker and his lawyers didn’t know his charges but added that the FBI seemed to be jonesing to put him in an orange jumpsuit. The investigative reporter and his legal team made an educated guess based on the clothing suggestions offered by the DOJ. 

Luckily, Baker could leave the courthouse on that day, March 1. His next hearing will be in DC on March 14 (via The Blaze):

Recommended

MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Baker learned of the charges for the first time Friday and earlier this week told Blaze News that the powers that be wouldn't tell his attorney about the charges because they believed Baker would post them on social media.

 Baker's Dallas attorney, James Lee Bright, added to Blaze News that withholding the nature of the charges against his client was a "really unusual" move.

 Bright told Blaze News that he's "disturbed" about what's happening with his client, especially given that Baker has been "in full compliance" all this time. Bright also said the federal government "three-plus years later going after people who were legitimate functioning journalists that day" appears designed to have an "absolute chilling effect."

 Baker added that when he asked his other attorney, William Shipley, why the federal government is treating him like this, Shipley replied, "You know why. You've been poking them in the eye for three years."

 The reason why federal agents didn’t roll in heavily is because Baker cooperated. He’s been cooperating for months, as the Justice Department has been targeting him with legal drama since last November. He described how he was unprepared for the FBI’s treatment of him following his arrest for his January 6 reporting.

Advertisement

“On top of being chained at your waist and your legs, then they put you in a cage with a meth dealer,” he told Glenn Beck.

Tags: FREE SPEECH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
How Trump Threw Nikki Haley's Words Back at Her in Super Tuesday Victory Speech Matt Vespa
FaniGate Saga Takes an Unexpected Turn Mia Cathell
The Renewable Scam John Stossel
LIVE RESULTS: Trump Rolling to a Near Sweep of Super Tuesday Spencer Brown
Trump 'Lawfare' Update Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC's Horrific Super Tuesday Panel Mocked Rural Voters Over This Issue Matt Vespa
Advertisement