Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting

The Blaze’s Steve Baker turned himself over to federal authorities on March 1. His crime: he challenged the Justice Department’s narrative on the January 6 riot. That’s the unofficial reason. Baker faced multiple misdemeanor charges:

Advertisement

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

.@JLBrightLaw tells me that of the estimated 60 journalists who were at the Capitol on January 6th, only about 6 to 7 have been charged, and ALL of them are “right of center media.” pic.twitter.com/LqCehSeEfq — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 4, 2024

You can read the government’s beef with Baker here.

When he surrendered to the DOJ, Baker was given a ‘perp walk.’ A North Carolina resident, he was working in Dallas, Texas, at the time, so he opted to turn himself in at the federal courthouse there. Before turning himself in, Baker and his lawyers didn’t know his charges but added that the FBI seemed to be jonesing to put him in an orange jumpsuit. The investigative reporter and his legal team made an educated guess based on the clothing suggestions offered by the DOJ.

Luckily, Baker could leave the courthouse on that day, March 1. His next hearing will be in DC on March 14 (via The Blaze):

.@TPC4USA speaks after FBI arrest: "I don't like the deliberate humiliation they put me through. There was no reason to do that. There was no reason to march me into a courtroom in leg chains today." pic.twitter.com/d5LSEwde29 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 1, 2024

.@TPC4USA's first interview since being taken in by federal authorities with @SteveDeaceShow: "All of this is about the suppression of speech and teaching those of us on the Right side of the political spectrum what we can and cannot say and what is allowed." pic.twitter.com/kl12Ol7zPN — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) March 1, 2024





Baker learned of the charges for the first time Friday and earlier this week told Blaze News that the powers that be wouldn't tell his attorney about the charges because they believed Baker would post them on social media. Baker's Dallas attorney, James Lee Bright, added to Blaze News that withholding the nature of the charges against his client was a "really unusual" move. Bright told Blaze News that he's "disturbed" about what's happening with his client, especially given that Baker has been "in full compliance" all this time. Bright also said the federal government "three-plus years later going after people who were legitimate functioning journalists that day" appears designed to have an "absolute chilling effect." Baker added that when he asked his other attorney, William Shipley, why the federal government is treating him like this, Shipley replied, "You know why. You've been poking them in the eye for three years."

The reason why federal agents didn’t roll in heavily is because Baker cooperated. He’s been cooperating for months, as the Justice Department has been targeting him with legal drama since last November. He described how he was unprepared for the FBI’s treatment of him following his arrest for his January 6 reporting.

In response to @FBI special agent Craig Noyes's questioning of me about that, he asked why I said that. I responded, "Because it wasn't McConnell's office. If it had been, I'd have said, 'It couldn't have happened to a more deserving bastard.' What part of the fact that I'm a… https://t.co/xdJXz2hRNs — Steve Baker - TPC (@TPC4USA) March 5, 2024

Advertisement

"They actually demanded that I turn myself...they put me in shackles."



The FBI arrested investigative reporter Steve Baker over his coverage of January 6th. The journalist recounted his story. @TPC4USA @CarlHigbie pic.twitter.com/Lkn0xZMLFe — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 5, 2024

.@TPC4USA tells me he was not mentally or emotionally prepared for how the FBI treated him when he was arrested for his J6 reporting: “On top of being chained at your waist and your legs, then they put you in a cage with a meth dealer.” pic.twitter.com/Ys1jhqK4jP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 4, 2024

“On top of being chained at your waist and your legs, then they put you in a cage with a meth dealer,” he told Glenn Beck.