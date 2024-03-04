Trump Calls Out Biden on Weaponizing Government: Fight for Yourself
MSNBC Host Has a Total Meltdown Following SCOTUS' Decision in Trump Ballot Case

Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2024 10:37 PM
The liberal meltdown over the Supreme Court’s decision in the Trump ballot case was a spectacle. Even now, they’re still blowing their tops over this ruling: Colorado can’t remove the former president from its 2024 ballot under Section III of the US Constitution—that is the job of Congress. The fate of this case was predetermined during oral arguments; even liberal justices weren’t inclined to give credence to this unconstitutional gimmick. 

Still, the Left—addicted to rage—broke down, with some remaining committed that Trump is disqualified no matter what. Besides watching liberals come to full froth, you get reminded of the former Republicans who have now gone to the dark side. Looking at you, Nicole Wallace: 

[O]n the very same day that the disgraced ex-President was supposed to go on trial in a federal courthouse for his efforts to end democracy as we know it — that little January 6 insurrection — the highest Court in the land today kept him on the ballot in a ruling that dodges the facts of January 6 and Trump’s role in it. But, instead, the Supreme Court handed Trump a second gift on a constitutional technicality.

Concerning keeping her job, Wallace is a mainstay with nonsense like this.

H/T to Newsbusters’ Curtis Houck, who risks his mental health watching this absurdity. 

