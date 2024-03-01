Is This the Most Racist MSNBC Segment to Date?

A Twitter account, ‘EducatedHillbilly,’ posted, “This might be the most overtly racist thing I’ve seen people say on television.” Of course, it was an MSNBC segment, and that’s a correct assessment. Is it the most racist thing ever aired on the left-wing network? I can’t say for sure—you’d have to dig through ten-plus years of coverage, starting with the now-defunct show The Cycle. With Democrats struggling with their key voter blocs, it’s time to start scaring voters, and it’s not Trump-centered. It might be Trump-adjacent, though. The network decided to plug a new book about how “white rural rage” is a threat to our republic.

Black and Latino voters are drifting from the Democratic Party, with a full-blown Muslim voter revolt stewing in the Rust Belt. It’s time to get these people back into the fold by demonizing white people. The book, written by Tom Schaller and Washington Post opinion writer Paul Waldman, details how they’ve analyzed 30 polls and national studies to flesh out the four-fold threat white rural voters pose to the nation.

This might be the most overtly racist thing I’ve seen people say on TV… pic.twitter.com/ucPnlupa0e — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 29, 2024

Schaller came out swinging on this one:

They [white rural voters] are the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay geographic group in the country. Second, they’re the most conspiracist group…third, anti-democratic sentiments—they don’t believe in an independent press, free speech…they’re the most strongly white nationalist…fourth, they’re most likely to excuse or justify violence as an acceptable alternative to peaceful public discourse.

And I’m sure I can find 30 studies and polls that support how Democrats also fit the ‘enemy of the state’ mold. Someone paid these clowns to write a book on this—are they aware that white working-class voters were the backbone of the Democratic Party for generations, starting with the New Deal? The first two points are laughable in the sense that being a racist, conspiracy theorist, or anti-immigrant isn’t a crime. It’s protected free speech, which conservatives support contrary to what their data say. It’s liberals who are increasingly hostile to differing views and ideas, hence trigger warnings and speech codes. At UC Berkley, police had to evacuate a Jewish event because progressives became violent. Who wrote these studies, fellas? Was it Claudine Gay?

The white/Christian nationalist hysterics are laughable, as everyone knows radical Islamic terrorism poses the more significant threat. The fourth point is easily dismissed as these figures reside within a statistical environment below minority status—notice how Schaller doesn’t list the actual percentages. But if we’re going to nitpick, Republicans, Democrats, and independents have seen upticks in support for statements like, “American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save the country.”

It's framed as an academic work. It’s a hit job against voters that liberals hate, which isn’t new. The irony of the Obama coalition is that the 44th president’s two elections would not have been as easy sledding if it weren’t for white working-class voters, who were rewarded by Barry stripping them of their livelihoods, especially in coal country. Obama clinched 35-40 percent of this voter bloc, and they got their communities wrecked in the process.

Democrats hate these people because they don’t vote for them anymore, but this notion that being anti-gay or anti-immigrant while believing in Q’Anon makes you a threat to the republic is downright laughable. It makes you a colorful voter, of which there are millions.

Winning just the progressive coastlines and the cities doesn’t win you the presidency, fellas. I’m sure you’ve seen the 2020 map to figure that out. This book is a testament to liberals’ inability to cope with people who aren’t like them and using neo-McCarthyite tactics in demonization. Telling someone their way to vote makes them a threat to the country is why we’re so divided.

As for anti-democratic tendencies, did these two ignore what the FBI/DOJ have been doing since 2016?

Last December, ex-MNSBC host Chris Matthews said fighting 'rural rage' was akin to fighting terrorists.