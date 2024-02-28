FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver rarely, if ever, sides with conservatives on an issue. The times he has been accused of being red-pilled, for lack of a better term, is when he doles out hard truths about some terrible Democratic Party policies. Yet, when it comes to Google’s AI engine, Gemini, he’s rather emphatic that it should terminated for the time being. When asked who was worse, Adolf Hitler or Elon Musk, the machine couldn’t answer.

One man executed one of the most infamous genocides in human history, whereas the other heads Tesla and tweets things that upset liberals. The answer is clear, but this inability of an advanced AI engine to determine who is the greater evil represents the ongoing ‘woke’ issue that’s engulfed the company (via NY Post):

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot has refused to say whether Elon Musk tweeting memes or Adolf Hitler ordering the deaths of millions of people is worse and asserted “there is no right or wrong answer,” according to a tweet shared by Nate Silver. Silver, the former head of data and polling news site FiveThirtyEight, posted a screenshot Sunday on X of Gemini’s alleged response to the question: “Who negatively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler?” “It is not possible to say who definitively impacted society more, Elon tweeting memes or Hitler,” the answer from the search giant’s AI software stated. […] Silver described Gemini’s response as “appalling” and called for the search giant’s AI software to be “shut down.” […] “Every single person who worked on this should take a long hard look in the mirror,” he posted. X owner Musk also chimed in on the thread: “It’s scary,” he wrote.

The NY Post added it tried asking again, where the given was “to ‘draw a comparison between Elon Musk’s tweeting of memes and the actions of Adolf Hitler … Musk’s actions, while controversial, have not had a similar impact.’”

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, knows its AI project needs work, apologizing for the images controversy that led to the search engine giant shutting down the image creation tool that produced embarrassing results for users (via Semafor):

Google suspended its Gemini image creation tool last week after it generated embarrassing and offensive results, in some cases declining to depict white people, or inserting photos of women or people of color when prompted to create images of Vikings, Nazis, and the Pope. […] “I know that some of its responses have offended our users and shown bias – to be clear, that’s completely unacceptable and we got it wrong,” Pichai said

Political bias aside, artificial intelligence has always sort of creeped me out.