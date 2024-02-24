Outrage Erupts After American College Student Slain by Illegal Immigrant
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley Popped Champagne Over Barely Clinching 40 Percent in Her Home State

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 24, 2024 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Nikki Haley isn’t going anywhere, which was expected, but what’s the point? I feel like her entire speech tonight could be summarized in a meme, specifically of sports journalist Stephen A. Smith, with the caption: Just smile politely, y’all. We’re witnessing mental illness. There is no path for Wreck-It Nikki, so she’s remaining in the race to help Democrats and ruin any chances of being part of the Republican Party’s future.  

The former South Carolina governor went bananas for barely clinching 40 percent in her home state—that’s bad, Nikki. You say you’re remaining because GOP voters deserve a choice and that this isn’t some Soviet-style election where one candidate is anointed. That’s not what’s happening here. All the two dozen or so states that will vote on Super Tuesday are already in the Trump column. The Republican Party base has made their choice—and it’s not you.

"I’m a woman of my word. I’m not giving up this fight when a majority of Americans disapprove of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, she said. It doesn't comport with reality because a Trump-Biden rematch will happen. The nominating process is decidedly for Trump being re-nominated, Ms. Haley. This spectacle is becoming an embarrassment.

You may say that voters don’t want Trump or Biden, but the voters who you need to win to take on Bide--Republicans-- are sick of you. Haley has surpassed a benchmark I thought was impossible: she’s become more insufferable than Hillary Clinton. She hasn’t won a single primary, a streak that will continue because it’s a foregone conclusion that she won’t win any states on Super Tuesday. 

It's simply a lack of respect for Republican voters to keep this façade going that the 2024 GOP primaries are competitive. It insults their intelligence. This contest isn’t a two-person race. It’s Trump winning, and you being the political clown who thinks some seismic political calamity will befall the former president. Haley is the woman who just doesn’t know when to quit. It’s sad to watch. 

Going wild for finishing in the high 30s in a crucial primary isn’t a win, Nikki. The polling doesn’t lie—the party doesn’t want you. We've all made our choice. 

