So, No One Finds It Fishy That the FBI All of a Sudden Threw Its Hunter Biden Source Under the Bus?

The Democrats think they have killed the Biden impeachment effort. They haven’t, though they’ve been given a very powerful talking point, thanks to the FBI: the source that alleged Biden bribes from Burisma has been charged with making false statements.

Advertisement

Alexander Smirnov was recently indicted, with the liberal media already harping on slowing down the GOP’s impeachment push on Joe Biden, who was also allegedly paid millions in this scheme. These allegations were detailed in the FD-1023 report that House Republicans had to wrest from the bureau last year. Only after congressional Republicans threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt did the agency hand over the file. It was smoking gun evidence at the time, whose credibility is now in question. Yet, law professor Jonathan Turley wrote about how this doesn’t exonerate the Bidens nor provide the basis to question the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop. Smirnov wasn’t some t-shirt of the week here. He was a trusted intelligence source for years (via NY Post):

Alexander Smirnov is now a defendant in federal court after being charged by special counsel David Weiss for spreading a false story about Hunter Biden receiving $5 million from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. The allegation has produced a stampede of Democrats who view his indictment as a much-needed talking point as the House continues to build the case of influence-peddling by the Biden family. […] The government points out Smirnov’s admitted contacts with Russian intelligence officials and previously scheduled meetings with such figures to argue he is a flight risk. However, there are a couple of aspects to the filing that undermine the claims of a “bombshell” revelation of a Russian disinformation campaign. First, these disclosures were not the result of surveillance or interceptions by American intelligence. Smirnov appears to have been cooperating with the United States and told his US “handler” about all of these contacts. Second, Smirnov’s contacts were described as “recent” and did not apparently precede 2020. They have nothing to do with the laptop or the evidence of influence-peddling found in emails on that computer. This is solely a claim of a large payment to the Bidens from Burisma. Third, the Justice Department states that Smirnov had expressed “bias” against Joe Biden and used “his routine and unextraordinary business contacts with Burisma” to make the bribery allegations. So Smirnov operated off a bias against Biden, made an allegation separate from the laptop, and ultimately disclosed his communications to his U.S. handler. He detailed conversations with the “son of a former high-ranking government official” and “someone with ties to a particular Russian intelligence service.” Reports indicate that Smirnov was not only an asset of American intelligence but on the payroll for roughly a decade as a trust informant.

Still, the timing of Smirnov’s indictment shouldn’t be lost on anyone. The FBI fought like hell to keep the FD-1023 hidden, even scrubbing mentions of the Biden family in the report—details that in no way imperiled aspects relating to our national security. The FBI, which has consistently run interference to protect Joe Biden and the Democrats, decided to toss their informant under the bus when legal issues for the Bidens were heating up. Hunter faces trials for gun and tax evasion charges. Joe might get impeached. He’s also dealing with voter concerns about his age and mental health, which were thrust back into the spotlight over the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur regarding the president’s mishandling of classified information. Hur had excerpts about Biden’s degrading memory, which was one of the reasons why the Justice Department didn’t indict Biden: they thought he was too old and senile.

Watch this CNN segment to see how the FBI charging their informant is designed to sabotage Republicans’ impeachment of Biden. @GloriaBorger: “Given this new information about somebody who is acting more like a Russian operative than anything else, I think [Republicans] are… pic.twitter.com/RiuUiMqcbU — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2024

The @FBI is clearly still operating on behalf of the Bidens. If lying to the FBI were a prosecutable offense, Hillary/Fusion GPS/Christopher Steele would’ve already been charged. Instead Fusion GPS sources were on the FBI payroll — instead, so as to continue their illegal spying… https://t.co/4RwFR5PTWl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2024

Advertisement

The DOJ really wants us to believe that a guy who had been an FBI informant for over a decade, who they described as "credible," accused the Biden's of taking bribes from Ukraine and all of a sudden he's arrested for lying to the FBI and has ties to Russian intelligence. https://t.co/ra5M0ZqGsr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 21, 2024

Democrats are saddled with a president whose approvals are in the 30s and someone who cannot keep the base together. Joe’s also facing a Muslim voter revolt over his position in the Israel-Hamas war. There’s no good news right now, and they needed relief. Luckily, the FBI supplied it.