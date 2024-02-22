Rashida Tlaib Declares War on Joe Biden

It’s not like the Biden White House didn’t see this coming. His last visit to the Mitten State with autoworker union leaders was marked by protests from Arab Americans who are infuriated over this administration’s stance on Israel. It’s one of the few positions with at least some bipartisan agreement. These pro-terrorist sympathizers believe that genocide is being committed against the Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli Defense Forces. There have been comparisons to the Nazi Holocaust—it’s insane. And it’s not shocking in the least that Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) is urging her constituents, who live in Dearborn, to vote against Joe Biden in the primary on February 27 (via NBC News):

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is urging Democrats in Dearborn, Michigan, to vote against President Joe Biden in the state's upcoming Democratic primary. “If you want us to be louder, then come here and vote uncommitted,” Tlaib said in a new video posted to social media on Saturday while standing outside an early voting location. She joined growing calls from progressive activists in Michigan to vote “uncommitted” in the state's Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 27 instead of voting for Biden. The video of Tlaib was posted to the X account of “Listen to Michigan,” a group urging voters to vote “uncommitted” in the primary. Tlaib, who is Palestinian American, cited her dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's role in the war between Israel and Hamas as her reason for urging people to vote. “It is also important to create a voting bloc, something that is a bullhorn, to say, ‘Enough is enough. We don't want a country that supports wars and bombs and destruction. We want to support life. We want to support life. We want to stand up for every single life killed in Gaza,’” Tlaib said.

Rebecca wrote last week about Tlaib’s refusal to condemn Hamas for committing a campaign of rape against Israeli women during the October 7 attacks. She voted “present” on this resolution and “nay” on an earlier one banning Hamas terrorists from entering the country. Tlaib is one of the most vocal pro-terrorist voices on the Hill, so this one-woman war she’s waging against the president is fitting.

This Biden-Muslim voter schism must be addressed in some way since losing these people come Election Day could kill Biden’s re-election. Given their attitudes, these voters will sit out voting for him, though Biden can’t be seen as caving as that could lose him Jewish voter support. The president is already losing ground among Hispanics, Blacks, labor unions, and young voters. Before he can turn his attention to Trump, Joe must get his house in order if he can remember.