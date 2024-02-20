Police and Media Are Protecting the Chiefs Parade Shooters. Here's Why That's Outrageous.

Kansas City police are refusing to publish the names of two male minors who shot up the Chiefs Super Bowl celebration parade last week. Local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two children, was killed and dozens of others were wounded. Media outlets are showing little interest in pushing for publication of the names.

Despite the young men being charged with a slew of crimes, their identities are being protected.

"Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting at the end of the parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory. The unidentified suspects are being detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges, according to a Jackson County family court statement released on Friday," CBS News reports. "Authorities have not released the ages of the detained juveniles. The suspects were charged Thursday by the Office of the Juvenile Officer and were being held at a juvenile detention center."

But the refusal to expose who the perpetrators are because of their minor status is causing outrage. In the past, media has been quick to condemn and smear young white men falsely accused of crimes or racism. In particular Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17-years-old when he defended himself from violent Kenosha rioters in August 2020. In November 2023, leftist sports media went on a tirade against nine-year-old Chiefs fan Holden Armenta for simply wearing face paint. Nicholas Sandmann was just 16-years-old in 2019 when the media falsely reported he was taunting a Native American man on the National Mall. Sandmann sued and won a $255 million settlement from CNN.

In response to the shooting, the White House has called for additional gun control.