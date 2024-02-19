'Total Devastation': There Was Another Massive House Explosion in Northern Virginia

One firefighter was killed when a massive explosion decimated a house in Northern Virginia. The blast occurred last Friday, February 16, near Sterling. The explosion was reportedly felt for miles—12 others were injured during the incident. First responders arrived at the home in question over suspicions of a gas leak. Inside the residence, a 500-gallon propane tank was discovered to leak, leading to calls for a hazardous materials team and additional backup. That’s when the home exploded (via WaPo):

A huge blast in Loudoun County demolished a house there Friday night, shaking the ground and leaving at least one firefighter dead and 12 people injured, according to authorities and witnesses. The explosion was heard for miles, and James Williams, an assistant chief with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, described the aftermath of the scene on Silver Ridge Drive as “total devastation.” The cause of the blast remains under investigation. […] Williams said firefighters were dispatched at around 7:40 p.m. to the home for an investigation that officials later described as a call reporting a gas leak. When firefighters arrived, they found a 500-gallon underground propane tank next to the residence that was leaking, according to a release. Firefighters requested Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team, as well as additional units from Sterling, South Riding. A short time later, firefighters on scene reported a “catastrophic explosion” and received multiple maydays from firefighters inside the residence, according to a release. A rapid intervention task force was called and additional firefighters from Fairfax County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded. The department said teams worked to locate and rescue firefighters who were trapped by debris from the home that covered them. […] Residents in Sterling, near Seneca Ridge and Silver Ridge drives, felt the ground tremble just before 8:24 p.m. The force of the explosion launched debris into the trees and shook homes. People living on the other side of the Potomac River in Montgomery County also felt a shaking.

This incident wasn’t the only explosion Northern Virginia has experienced. In December, James Yoo was killed in a bizarre standoff with police when his house exploded following reports that he’d been firing a flare gun in the neighborhood. Police used a chemical irritant to flush Yoo out of the residence, which was when the home exploded.

A home in Arlington, Virginia has exploded - just outside of the Nation’s Capital. pic.twitter.com/4eNUxjW7OY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

Mr. Yoo had a colorful history, which included a nasty divorce, alcoholism, and a series of what The Washington Post called “rambling lawsuits” and pleas to federal officials that he was a fraud victim. He never interacted with his neighbors, and describing the late Yoo as a recluse wouldn't be inaccurate.

In that explosion, only Mr. Yoo was the fatality. This current explosion is still under investigation, but I think that the propane tank might have something to do with it, yes?