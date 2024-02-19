CNN Legal Analyst Highlights What He Thinks Is the Real Biden Scandal. Libs...
'All Hell Breaks Loose': Harvard Professor Recalls One Study That Caused the Left...
Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite
AI Moves a Little Closer to Replacing (Some of) Us
Mixed Bag in Virginia: SMRs, Roadkill Claims, & EV Mandates
Biden Administration Will Reportedly Make a Change to EV Plan This Spring
Why the Trucker Who Vowed to Protest Driving to NYC Over Trump's $355M...
There's Something Very Troubling About Who Was Just Appointed to San Francisco’s Elections...
Mass Deportation—It CAN Be Done
Incompetence or Intentional Fundamental Transformation of America
Bidenomics Is an American Nightmare
On Presidents Day, a Reminder of Some Truths We Still Find Self-Evident
Gifting the Palestinians a State Will Solve Nothing
GOP Candidates and Political Activists Must Embrace Messaging Experts Like Melanie Sturm
Tipsheet

'Total Devastation': There Was Another Massive House Explosion in Northern Virginia

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 19, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

One firefighter was killed when a massive explosion decimated a house in Northern Virginia. The blast occurred last Friday, February 16, near Sterling. The explosion was reportedly felt for miles—12 others were injured during the incident. First responders arrived at the home in question over suspicions of a gas leak. Inside the residence, a 500-gallon propane tank was discovered to leak, leading to calls for a hazardous materials team and additional backup. That’s when the home exploded (via WaPo):

Advertisement


A huge blast in Loudoun County demolished a house there Friday night, shaking the ground and leaving at least one firefighter dead and 12 people injured, according to authorities and witnesses. 

The explosion was heard for miles, and James Williams, an assistant chief with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, described the aftermath of the scene on Silver Ridge Drive as “total devastation.” The cause of the blast remains under investigation. 

[…]

Williams said firefighters were dispatched at around 7:40 p.m. to the home for an investigation that officials later described as a call reporting a gas leak. When firefighters arrived, they found a 500-gallon underground propane tank next to the residence that was leaking, according to a release. 

Firefighters requested Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team, as well as additional units from Sterling, South Riding. A short time later, firefighters on scene reported a “catastrophic explosion” and received multiple maydays from firefighters inside the residence, according to a release. 

A rapid intervention task force was called and additional firefighters from Fairfax County and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority responded. The department said teams worked to locate and rescue firefighters who were trapped by debris from the home that covered them. 

[…] 

Residents in Sterling, near Seneca Ridge and Silver Ridge drives, felt the ground tremble just before 8:24 p.m. The force of the explosion launched debris into the trees and shook homes. People living on the other side of the Potomac River in Montgomery County also felt a shaking. 

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Highlights What He Thinks Is the Real Biden Scandal. Libs Will Hate It. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This incident wasn’t the only explosion Northern Virginia has experienced. In December, James Yoo was killed in a bizarre standoff with police when his house exploded following reports that he’d been firing a flare gun in the neighborhood. Police used a chemical irritant to flush Yoo out of the residence, which was when the home exploded. 

Mr. Yoo had a colorful history, which included a nasty divorce, alcoholism, and a series of what The Washington Post called “rambling lawsuits” and pleas to federal officials that he was a fraud victim. He never interacted with his neighbors, and describing the late Yoo as a recluse wouldn't be inaccurate.  

In that explosion, only Mr. Yoo was the fatality. This current explosion is still under investigation, but I think that the propane tank might have something to do with it, yes?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Legal Analyst Highlights What He Thinks Is the Real Biden Scandal. Libs Will Hate It. Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite Kurt Schlichter
'All Hell Breaks Loose': Harvard Professor Recalls One Study That Caused the Left the Implode Matt Vespa
Why the Trucker Who Vowed to Protest Driving to NYC Over Trump's $355M Fraud Ruling Deleted Viral Post Leah Barkoukis
Mass Deportation—It CAN Be Done Mark Lewis
Incompetence or Intentional Fundamental Transformation of America Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Legal Analyst Highlights What He Thinks Is the Real Biden Scandal. Libs Will Hate It. Matt Vespa
Advertisement