Is This the Owner of the Home That Exploded in Northern Virginia Last Night?

The good news is that no law enforcement officers were killed or severely injured when trying to execute a search warrant at a home in Northern Virginia. Earlier Monday afternoon, there were reports of a man firing a flare gun, which drew police attention. Hours later, while trying to enter the home, gunfire was exchanged, and the house subsequently exploded. There’s also some intrigue about who owned the residence, which we’ll revisit later. The FBI is on the scene (via NBC 4 Washington):

A home in Arlington, Virginia has exploded - just outside of the Nation’s Capital. pic.twitter.com/4eNUxjW7OY

timeline of events: -man fires a flare gun from his home -neighbors call 911 -police show up -multiple gunshots inside home -home blows up absolutely insane. praying for the responding police officers! https://t.co/A1PXylgicJ

Just drove by. Heavy police presence. Entire block roped off. Some cops wearing masks due to the heavy smoke. Lots of people in the McDonald’s parking lot across from the neighborhood where the house blew up watching or waiting to go back to their homes. https://t.co/LOPlbMBOId pic.twitter.com/3q7t4vrj56

Uhhh seems like something just happened in Northern Virginia pic.twitter.com/2nHOfv71SK

A home exploded in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday night and rocked a neighborhood with a powerful blast after police responded to a report of someone firing a flare gun, authorities said. Work to extinguish the house fire is ongoing.

Police received reports of a man firing a flare gun from a home on the 800 block of North Burlington Street at around 4:45 p.m.

Hours later, at around 8:30 p.m., officers were trying to execute a search warrant when the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds, according to authorities. Then the home exploded.

[…]

Stunning video footage shows the moment the home burst into flames. Police vehicles could be seen outside a brick house. A blast suddenly erupts and blows away the front porch. The roof flies into the air as orange flames grow. People can be heard shouting in disbelief as smoke rises.

“You could feel the sound concussion,” a man in the area said. “I’ve been here for 50 years and I never experienced anything like that.”

Police officers received minor injuries but were not taken to hospitals, the department said. Officials are unaware of anyone else who was hurt, they said at a news conference.

[…]

The FBI Washington Field Office and the ATF's Washington Field Division are assisting in the investigation.