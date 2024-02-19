Is Biden About to Actually Do Something About the Border?
CBS News Pushes False Gun Control Narrative in the Aftermath of the Kansas City Parade Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 19, 2024 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

 

We don’t know the motive, the name of the suspects, or the “dispute” that set off a firefight at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade last week. The incident occurred on February 14 when the Chiefs celebrated their championship win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are the first back-to-back Super Bowl champion in 20 years. A day of celebration turned into a mass shooting, where over 20 people were injured, 11 of which were children. Nine of which had gunshot wounds. While all the children who were injured are expected to recover fully, there was one death, local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Two suspects, described as juveniles, have been arrested and charged with firearm-related crimes for now. That’s bound to change, but while we’re in the dark, some might argue intentionally, on further details, CBS News opted to do what liberal outlets have done in the past: use this shooting to push gun control narratives (via Newsbusters): 

After conspicuously not pushing gun control following the Lakewood megachurch shooting in Texas last week, likely because good guys with guns put down the shooter, CBS Mornings spent part of their Friday show morbidly cheering on how the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting was “helping renew” the left’s fight against gun rights with a so-called “assault weapons” ban. 

“And the shooting at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade is helping renew the conversation about how to curb gun violence in America, including how to limit easy access to military-style rifles,” co-anchor Tony Dokoupil announced. 

He added: “It's been 20 years since the ban on assault rifles expired, and that includes the AR-15 and weapons similar to it. Weapons that have been used in many of the nation's deadliest mass shootings.” 

In a report featuring a sit-down conversation with several mass shooting survivors, CBS correspondent Nicole Sganga promoted the Gas-Operated Semiautomatic Firearm Exclusion Act (the so-called GOSAFE Act), the latest reincarnation of the unconstitutional assault weapons ban. 

Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite Kurt Schlichter
I’m fairly certain rifles were not used in this shooting. First, rifles and shotguns are seldom used in most gun-related felonies; it’s handguns. And why don’t liberals push for handgun bans—one only needs to look at the poll data on that. A ban on so-called assault weapons wouldn’t have stopped the Kansas City shooting, but you already know that—it’s about shredding the Bill of Rights for left-wingers: 

Following Sganga’s report, Democratic donor and Obama vacation pal Gayle King used the show to promote liberal politicians and gun control legislation and instructing people to vote for them. “Thank you, Nicole. Very nice job. We needed a story like that this morning,” she touted the effort. “And that's why it's important to vote for people who think the way you do.” 

Don’t let anyone tell you that Democrats aren’t coming for Americans’ guns. They are, and they’re no longer trying to hide it under the guise of expanded background checks. I will wait a bit, but I can already see this narrative dying another quick death once the suspects' names and what they were arguing about are released. I doubt it was over Patrick Mahomes’ MVP nods and statistics. 

