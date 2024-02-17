Source: I Read the Intel Report That Shredded the CIA's Russian Collusion Narrative

This week has been hellacious. We’ve had Fani Willis’ misconduct hearing, which is related to Trump’s Georgia case. Joe Biden is still dealing with the fallout from the Justice Department’s special counsel report on his mishandling of classified documents showing the president was guilty but not responsible. He also has an affliction that we already know: his memory is shot. And there was more damning evidence released regarding the Russian collusion hoax, where Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger, and Alex Gutentag unearthed new details showing how this scheme was hatched long before disgraced FBI officials Peter Strzok, James Comey, and Andrew McCabe greenlit the counterintelligence probe that was once considered the starting point for this corrupt wild goose chase. The CIA already had over two dozen Trump associates pegged for surveillance illegally, and they roped in the intelligence services of our top allies to help.

BOMBSHELL: a new report says Russia didn't want Trump to win in 2016, they wanted Hillary and the CIA knew it. Obama's CIA director, John Brennan, manufactured evidence for the Russia hoax, according to @shellenberger and @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/u8aMMvqsTb — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 16, 2024

Report: Deep state is scrambling to find a missing top-secret binder that shows how Obama's CIA set up the Russia hoax @shellenberger @mtaibbi pic.twitter.com/oBvKRrqkkp — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 14, 2024

Now, we have a former White House staffer who alleges he read the intelligence report compiled by House investigators, which shredded the core of the Russian narrative. This individual also divulged two possible locations for this report since there’s now a treasure hunt to find these incriminating documents that the spook community has tried to keep buried. The trio wrote about how the CIA cooked the books for the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) to pivot away from what the evidence was concluding, which was that Moscow wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election, not Donald Trump (via Public) [emphasis mine]:

Around 10 a.m. on a Saturday in August 2018, someone made the extraordinary decision to show a White House staff member a top-secret report written by investigators working for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), which is universally pronounced as “hip C.” The still-secret, never-released HPSCI report concluded that the Russian government wanted Hillary Clinton, not Donald Trump, to win the 2016 election and that then-CIA Director John Brennan had manipulated a January 2017 “Intelligence Community Assessment,” or ICA, which had come to the opposite conclusion. […] The former White House staffer did not want to say who brought him into the HPSCI SCIF to read the report. They did so secretly. There is no record of him reading the report. “About one-quarter of HPSCI staff are former intelligence officers,” he said. The authors of the 50-page HPSCI report brought it to him and left it with him to read for the next 90 minutes. Asked to recount the exact title, the man wasn’t sure but then added, “It was something like “Staff Report on the January 6, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment, ‘Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections.’” “It was clearly something they had put a lot of time into,” he explained. “It was refined and polished. There was a main text. There were sidebars. A sidebar would be a parallel discussion or analysis. This wasn’t just an essay. It was a finished product. It was formatted and footnoted with a cover page.” […] Pressed further, he said, “They were pleasant, introverted people. Not political hacks. Professionals. Somewhat wonky and nerdy.” What the HPSCI staff report showed was that the former CIA Director Brennan had manipulated the ICA. […] Why was the report never released? “My understanding was the HPSCI Chairman at the time, Devin Nunes, was waiting for the Trump administration to release FISA warrants against Trump campaign officials before he released this report. They couldn’t get any traction in getting it cleared by the CIA, and given that it was a Republican administration, they thought the Trump administration could get it out.” Added the man, “I’m sure there’s a copy [of the HPSCI report] at the CIA. In theory, there are still copies in the HPSCI SCIF.”

Then-CIA Director John Brennan handpicked his lackeys only to select the intelligence that fit his narrative, ignored other agencies within the intelligence community that drew differing conclusions, and muted other CIA officials who disagreed.

“The actual drafting was done by five intelligence analysts chosen by Brennan, and the lead author was a partisan CIA analyst who had served in the Obama National Security Council,” the staffer relayed to Public.

There’s a binder that airs all the dirty laundry regarding this rogue operation out there, compiled during the Trump administration by House investigators. That file is missing, but it’s keeping the IC up at night. Some sources told this trio of reporters—Gutentag, Taibbi, and Shellenberger—that the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid might have been influenced by this document, with federal agents speculating that it might have been stored at the former president’s Florida residence.

The staffer also said this unreleased HPSCI (“hip C”) report did include that the ICA, which was taken as gospel by the CIA, Democrats, and the liberal media, relied heavily on the Steele Dossier, an opposition research project funded by the Clinton campaign and compiled by a former MI6 spook. It was a document that was also brimming with Russian disinformation and bad intelligence. It also said, unsurprisingly, that the intelligence for the CIA’s Trump-Kremlin narrative was weak, and it was forced into the final draft by Brennan despite objections from other CIA officers. The rushed product—the CIA wanted this report released before Obama left office—did not follow department protocols.

Taibbi wrote a separate editorial, where he not only said that Democrats should be outraged and horrified by these overreaches within the intelligence community but that these files and documents should be found and exposed, regardless of the fallout. Also, who cares—these people broke the law. He used the Iraq War as an example of the disastrous consequences of when intelligence is politicized and weaponized to serve an agenda. We’re paying for that regional instability right now. It wasn’t until 2015 that the files exposed the 2002 National Intelligence Estimate on Iraq and WMDs as shoddy. We cannot wait years to extinguish this scandal involving Russian collusion that never existed with Donald Trump.