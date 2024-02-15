Something Was Odd in the Video of Climate Activists Pouring Pink Powder on the US Constitution?

The National Archives had to be evacuated on February 14 after two climate activists poured a pink substance all over the glass case containing the U.S. Constitution. Like the vandalism that occurs worldwide at museums holding priceless works of art or documents of cultural significance, these two global warming punks committed this act with impunity. Yes, they were arrested, but why did the two guards standing next to the exhibit do nothing when they poured this mix all over the place? It’s an oddity that wasn’t lost on people viewing the video footage. The two suspects appear to be part of an activist group called Declare Emergency (via Fox 5 DC):

That these “security guards” are enabling the desecration of the very display they’re being paid to protect — the original United States Constitution — would seem to indicate their jobs aren’t about security at all but rather are merely glorified welfare. pic.twitter.com/ql7d0AYBoA

And they'll probably spend less time in jail than somebody who took a selfie in the Capitol on January 6 https://t.co/npGtntAmxG

The vandalism took place just before 2:30 p.m. local time. The National Archives said the two culprits were "immediately detained" by security personnel, though footage of the incident appeared to show security guards waiting around before any arrest was made.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation’s founding documents," Dr. Colleen Shogan, Archivist of the United States, said in a statement. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation. We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Video shot by documentarian Ford Fischer shows two males smothered in red powder. The powder can be seen strewn across the protective display case holding the U.S. Constitution.

One of the individuals says they are "determined to foment a rebellion."

[…]

The suspects were arrested by D.C. police, but the U.S. attorney will process the case, meaning they are facing federal charges, Fox News Digital is told.

The two suspects appeared to be connected to the climate activist group "Declare Emergency," which demands that President Biden "declare a formal state of climate emergency and begin [to] make full use of his executive authority to save this country from collapse."

[…]

The group retweeted footage of the Rotunda, writing: "We don't want the end of civilization but that's the path we're currently on."

"Declare Emergency's nonviolent civil disobedience is love in action every day, not just on Valentine's Day."