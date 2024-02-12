Biden's Super Bowl Video on 'Shrinkflation' Was a Catastrophe

Super Bowl LVIII is over, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. The Chiefs are the first back-to-back champion in 20 years. President Joe Biden again turned down a chance to be interviewed. It would have been on CBS, one of the few networks the president still likes. For many, it was seen as a blown opportunity to get in front of the largest television audience of the year to make his case for re-election. We know about Biden’s memory issues, which was a primary reason his aides opted to skip the media hit. They don’t trust him, but they did release some cockamamie garbage video about ‘shrinkflation’ and how this White House is urging companies that are doing it to stop, even though it’s Biden policies that have created this problem:

While you were Super Bowl shopping, did you notice smaller-than-usual products where the price stays the same?



Folks are calling it Shrinkflation and it means companies are giving you less for every dollar you spend.



I’m calling on the big consumer brands to put a stop to it. pic.twitter.com/wL1NsEh78F — President Biden (@POTUS) February 11, 2024

Joe, your inflationary spending is what caused some snack sizes to decrease. Do you think we’re that dumb? Unlike you, we also know when your son, Beau, died. This daily pain for working families at the grocery store started when you became president, and it’s not a new issue. Also, as many noted, the number of cuts meant that making this little clip was a herculean task.

Imagine how little respect you must have for voters to try this. https://t.co/puX9uyjAAW — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 11, 2024

More jump cuts than a 17-year-old YouTuber on eight cans of Celsius. pic.twitter.com/5LBH9uORcz — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 11, 2024

Still, in a hypothetical sense, a Super Bowl interview also could have been a moment where Biden could have played down and maybe even neutralized questions about his memory that are riddled in the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur about Biden’s mishandling of classified information. Hur noted that during Biden’s interview, his memory was shot. It’s why no charges were filed: Biden was seen as too old and aloof to prosecute.

Still, the president’s team doesn’t trust him, and that’s a tacit acknowledgment that the Hur report is true regarding Joe’s mental fitness.

Also, what the hell is this?

Hey by the way, we just joined TikTok



Follow us: https://t.co/KbtdOh2O4a pic.twitter.com/vDeXUzhb9W — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 12, 2024



