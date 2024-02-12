Why Joe Biden Is Seething at Attorney General Merrick Garland Right Now
Another Brutal Poll About Biden's Age Has Dropped
Senile Is As Senile Does – And Joe Biden Is Senile​
Top Democratic Strategist Points Out Why Biden Skipping Super Bowl Interview Is a...
Why Lloyd Austin Is Back in the Hospital
Biden Tries To Fundraise Off Special Counsel’s Report Calling Him Senile
After Ducking the Super Bowl the White House Issues Tone-Deaf Video of Biden...
President Kamala to the Rescue?
The Two Tiers of Everything
Joe Biden Is America's Biggest National Security Threat
Free Speech - Talking with the Enemy
Dancing Around Rafah
CISA, Bureaucrats Extend Censorship of ‘Disinformation’ to the Judiciary in Order to Influ...
Border Czar Mayorkas Blames Congress for Immigration Crisis
Tipsheet

Biden's Super Bowl Video on 'Shrinkflation' Was a Catastrophe

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 12, 2024 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Super Bowl LVIII is over, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. The Chiefs are the first back-to-back champion in 20 years. President Joe Biden again turned down a chance to be interviewed. It would have been on CBS, one of the few networks the president still likes. For many, it was seen as a blown opportunity to get in front of the largest television audience of the year to make his case for re-election. We know about Biden’s memory issues, which was a primary reason his aides opted to skip the media hit. They don’t trust him, but they did release some cockamamie garbage video about ‘shrinkflation’ and how this White House is urging companies that are doing it to stop, even though it’s Biden policies that have created this problem:

Advertisement

Joe, your inflationary spending is what caused some snack sizes to decrease. Do you think we’re that dumb? Unlike you, we also know when your son, Beau, died. This daily pain for working families at the grocery store started when you became president, and it’s not a new issue. Also, as many noted, the number of cuts meant that making this little clip was a herculean task. 

Still, in a hypothetical sense, a Super Bowl interview also could have been a moment where Biden could have played down and maybe even neutralized questions about his memory that are riddled in the report filed by Special Counsel Robert Hur about Biden’s mishandling of classified information. Hur noted that during Biden’s interview, his memory was shot. It’s why no charges were filed: Biden was seen as too old and aloof to prosecute. 

Recommended

Senile Is As Senile Does – And Joe Biden Is Senile​ Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Still, the president’s team doesn’t trust him, and that’s a tacit acknowledgment that the Hur report is true regarding Joe’s mental fitness. 

***

Also, what the hell is this?


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senile Is As Senile Does – And Joe Biden Is Senile​ Kurt Schlichter
Why Joe Biden Is Seething at Attorney General Merrick Garland Right Now Matt Vespa
Another Brutal Poll About Biden's Age Has Dropped Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective Matt Vespa
President Kamala to the Rescue? Mark Lewis
Why Lloyd Austin Is Back in the Hospital Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Senile Is As Senile Does – And Joe Biden Is Senile​ Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement