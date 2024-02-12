Another Brutal Poll About Biden's Age Has Dropped

Joe Biden has to tackle this issue head-on, but can he do it? You need to have political skills and stellar communication abilities—Biden has none of that. It’s a no-win situation for the Biden White House, but something has to give because the bunker strategy is no longer an option. The lingering issue for the Biden presidency remains grounded in the president’s age, and a brutal ABC News poll has put this front-and-center for the president’s campaign staff. It is a near-unanimous consensus that voters think Joe is too old (via NY Post):

Advertisement

A staggering majority of voters feel President Biden is too old to serve out a second term in office, according to a new poll — the latest data outlining growing concerns about the commander in chief’s advanced age. A whopping 86% of US adults felt that the 81-year-old Biden is too old for another term in an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday in the aftermath of a blistering special counsel report that noted apparent memory issues for the president. Among those voters, 59% said that both Biden and his potential rival former President Donald Trump are too old, while only 27% felt Biden but not Trump is too old, per the poll. Another 3% said only Trump, 77, is too old to serve as commander in chief again, bringing the total saying that about the 45th president to 62%. […] When broken down along party lines, 73% of Democrats feel Biden is too old, while only 35% of Republicans said the same about Trump. For independents, 91% felt that Biden is too old, while 71% believed the same thing about Trump.

Eighty-six percent think Biden is too old.

These issues were put on high blast with Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report regarding Biden’s mishandling of classified information, which was marked by details about how the president couldn’t remember his son’s death. Biden was also reportedly very spotty about his time as vice president. The report was released on Thursday, and Biden held a White House press conference that evening, which didn’t help assuage any concerns about his age, as he mixed up the presidents of Mexico and Egypt. It was a trainwreck and a prime opportunity to neutralize the age and mental competency issues that ended in total failure.