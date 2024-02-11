Bill Maher Tears Into Entitled Liberal Whiners Who Hate America and Have No Perspective

Bill Maher’s new rule for future officeholders is one that everyone can agree on—if you run, you can’t hate it here. The comedian’s closing monologue was also aimed at conservatives, but most was directed at his side. Liberals have been beating this drum louder in recent years. That rhythm increased when Trump was elected in 2016, with this penchant and affinity for becoming a permanent expat. The HBO host touched upon the illogical position the Left has taken with this trend, namely wanting hordes of illegal aliens to cross into the United States in the hopes of enjoying a better life in a country that cannot stand.

Maher doesn’t ignore America’s problems, listing, as he’s done for years, the social indicators that rank the US of A in not-so-good standings concerning infant mortality, literacy, and female representation in government. Numerous other issues are plaguing the country, but Maher and others want people who wish to remain here and fix it. These also aren’t reasons to flee.

The foundation for the leftist angst in wanting to jettison from America isn’t serious. The comedian ripped into those making these arguments, like moving away if Trump wins, because they are the same people who made like-minded statements in 2016 and are still here. It’s his out-of-touch, privileged Hollywood colleagues he cannot stand.

The HBO host also wasted no time torching the Woke Left for their part in this ‘expat forever’ movement, citing a gay New Republic writer who penned a piece about minorities who want to flee the country. Maher rightfully mocked the author since this person is supposedly trapped in “the dystopian homophobic hellscape that is New York City.”

He later listed nearly 100 countries where just being gay is a crime. In Burundi, its president urged its citizens to stone gay people to death.

“And Uganda, oh, they don’t just give you a ticket for parking in the rear,” Maher quipped. “You can get the death penalty for it.”

China has 50 crimes that are punishable by death. In 13 nations, atheism is a capital crime.

As for the protests that leftists love to do for a variety of nonsensical causes, namely in support of radical Islamic terrorism, there are a host of countries where they’ll shoot you on sight. Want to block the roads? You’ll get run over by tanks.

“It also seems like the world is full of suffering, intolerance, and oppression on a scale we can’t even imagine, but that can’t be true because if it was, we’d be protesting it. It must only happen in Israel,” said Maher.

The liberal commentator hasn’t changed his views but has had it with the TikTok generation, a sordid confederacy of entitled whiners with zero perspective. It’s okay to criticize your country, but to leave it because your side isn’t winning a political argument is childish.

In a way, Maher is selling that living in America is hard work and that civic engagement isn’t for the light-hearted. You must share this country with people whose views you might find abhorrent. Both sides are guilty of intolerance on this front, but the Left is the only group that is actively seeking to stifle debate with speech codes and overly garrulous arguments for why hate speech should be outlawed. They do this because they don’t want a healthy discussion, allowing their shallow agenda items to be eviscerated, as they usually are, in less than a minute. Just wanting an open forum or being open to other views is viewed as anathema to leftists.

It’s why they hate Bill Maher, who, despite his attacks on the GOP, has many conservative friends, one of whom is Ann Coulter. He was cordial and fair with Ron DeSantis, even giving the Florida governor props for executing a sensible COVID strategy, unlike Andrew Cuomo in New York, which led to mountains of bodies.

Sure, he takes shots at conservatives, but the HBO host’s main gripe appears to be with his side. It’s not a one-off thing, either. There are multiple episodes of Real Time where the comedian puts the Left on blast, especially when it comes to political correctness, free speech, Israel, and fighting radical Islam.

Leave America; it sucks because my side isn’t winning, is a slogan you’d expect from a group of people who think bin Laden had solid reasons for the 9/11 attacks.