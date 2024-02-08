Biden Recent Stump Speech Issue Is Pretty Alarming

Joe Biden’s mental health is rapidly deteriorating, and you can see why his team was willing to cannibalize an opportunity to reach tens of millions of voters for an interview with CBS News before the Super Bowl. The man keeps talking about how he wheels and deals with dead people. Thus far, the president has conversed with the leaders of France and Germany who are dead. No, this isn’t a séance, but Biden has confused the political leadership of France and Germany at campaign events in the same week.

In Nevada, where Biden delivered a stump speech before Tuesday’s primary, the president spoke about how, at a G7 meeting, he told French President Francois Mitterrand that America was back when he won the 2020 election. Mitterrand has been dead for almost 30 years. Now, Biden got the German chancellor mixed up (via NBC News):

“… at the 2nd and 3rd events today POTUS seemed to say that Helmut Kohl (who died in 2017) was there with him at his first foreign trip as President talking about Jan 6th…Angela Merkel was the German chancellor in 2021.” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) February 8, 2024

2024: “Biden is talking to dead people again” pic.twitter.com/mpS6BnaTDc — John Hasson (@SonofHas) February 8, 2024





President Joe Biden on Wednesday twice referred to the late German chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former Chancellor Angela Merkel while detailing a 2021 conversation at campaign events. It was the second time this week that Biden had recalled speaking with a European leader who had died years earlier. Biden's gaffes Wednesday came at a series of fundraisers in New York as he described conversations he said he had with European leaders at a meeting of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in the U.K. in 2021, months after the Jan. 6 riot. Biden said at both events that "Helmut Kohl," who died in 2017, had asked him how he would respond if he read about people storming the British Parliament and killing officers "to stop the election of a prime minister." Merkel attended the 2021 summit in the U.K. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

It is with certainty that the White House will never respond or discuss these mental trip-ups until they happen again. Will they comment if Biden mistakes Emmanuel Macron with Charles de Gaulle? Will they have something ready in case Biden has more of these errors this year?

On Monday, Biden said that he just met with François Mitterand.



Mitterand died in 1996.



Tonight at a fundraiser, Biden said he met Helmut Kohl about January 6th.



Kohl died in 2017. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 8, 2024

So he told the exact same story from 2 days ago and this time he's talking to the dead former German chancellor. https://t.co/5JZZcLOD7t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2024



