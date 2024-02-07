After a Crushing Defeat in Nevada, Nikki Haley Must Accept This Conclusion

There needed to be an intervention on this when she got trounced in New Hampshire, but now is the time for Nikki Haley’s team to lock her in a room and hold an intervention. It’s over. Her 2024 campaign is finished. The only bright spot for the former South Carolina governor is that she lasted longer than Vivek Ramaswamy, whom she visibly disliked.

Other than that, it’s been a beatdown ever since. Ms. Haley got pummeled in Iowa by Trump, got thrashed in New Hampshire, and now, even with the former president not on the ballot, she couldn’t break 30 percent: ‘none of these candidates’ won the contest last night with 62.9 percent of the vote. There were two people, Tim Scott and Mike Pence, who weren’t even running anymore, and she couldn’t sink the free throw here.

Besides the results showing that Haley’s 2024 chances are dead and have been for some time, she’s not popular with the Republican Party base. This development has been evident for a while, but it’s now the other elephant in the room, which should signal to Ms. Haley that it’s time to go.

You cannot win a Republican primary without the base. If you can’t win over the most loyal voters in the party, or even worse, they don’t like you—it’s over. Haley kept it somewhat closer in New Hampshire because of their cockamamie rules regarding who can participate. It’s no secret that hordes of Democrats and anti-Trump voters flocked to her banner, despite all of them being candid after submitting their ballots that they intend to vote for Joe Biden. Only 25 percent of self-identified New Hampshire Republicans supported Haley.

Now, with Trump bound to win all of Nevada’s delegates in Thursday’s upcoming caucus, which Haley didn’t participate in, she’s rushing headlong into another political slaughter in her home state, where she could lose by similar margins. How is this rational? I’m not one to save Haley here. If she wants to walk into the meat grinder, so be it. I won’t stop her, but why endure the humiliation? Why give off the impression of taking this into the Palmetto State and later Super Tuesday? You’re not going to make it that far, lady. You’re coming off almost as delusional as Joe Biden with this gambit. You don’t know when to quit when everything is lost. If you want to endure another humiliating defeat that could cancel future political ambitions, go right ahead.