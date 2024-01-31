The Man Who Saved Joe Biden in 2020 Is 'Indignant' Over Young Black...
At the Time, Biden's Actions Post-Drone Attack Left This Fox News Host Agahst

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 31, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

President Joe Biden is taking his sweet time responding to the brazen drone attack launched by Iran-backed militias against American forces in Jordan on January 27. The attack on a US base left three Americans dead and another 25 wounded. Katie wrote about it over the weekend. The Biden White House released a statement following the attack. It took days to contact the families of the fallen—a detail that shocked Fox News host Harris Faulkner (via Daily Caller):

A one-way attack drone crashed into the Jordanian base Saturday night and killed three service members and injured 25 others. Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq carried out the attack, sparking a major escalation in the Middle East, according to The White House. 

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich said Biden has yet to contact the families of Sgt. William Rivers, Specialist Kennedy Sanders and Specialist Breonna Moffett. 

“Also, Harris, watching for news that the president has contacted the families of these fallen soldiers or that he plans to attend their dignified transfer at Dover. Neither of those questions [did] the White House have any answers on yesterday,” Heinrich told Faulker Tuesday. 

“It’s been three days,” Faulkner said. 

“Yeah,” Heinrich replied. 

“That’s a lot,” Faulkner replied. “Well, we’ll thank them. We’ll thank those families and those patriots we’ve lost and all those men and women in harm’s way in the Middle East. We’ll say thank you and tell them that we love them.” 

Now, Biden did speak with the families on Tuesday. Still, that development was muddied by this administration’s waffled response to the attack, where pussyfooting is going to get more Americans killed (via WHNT):

President Joe Biden on Tuesday indicated he had decided how to respond after the killing of three American service members Sunday in a drone attack in Jordan that his administration has pinned on Iran-backed militia groups, saying he does not want to expand the war in the Middle East but demurring on specifics. 

[…] 

The attacks on U.S. forces by Iraqi militias over the past four months have placed the government of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in an awkward position. Sudani was brought to power by Iranian-allied factions but has also attempted to stay in Washington’s good graces and has condemned the attacks on U.S. forces serving in Iraq as part of an international commission to fight the Islamic State. Iraqi and U.S. officials on Saturday opened talks aimed at winding down the commission’s presence. 

Kirby said that Biden spoke with the soldiers’ families Tuesday morning and extended his condolences, pledging full assistance to the families as they grieve. 

In separate calls with the families, Biden also gauged their feelings about his attendance at Friday’s dignified transfer of the fallen service members’ remains at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Friday, and “all of them supported his presence there,” Kirby said. 

Okay, but then what the hell is this, Mr. Biden: 

This White House is unserious, with a dementia-ridden president and a cabinet that is fraught with incompetence. No wonder why people are dying under Biden’s leadership. We’ve been adrift for months, at home and abroad, and it was only a matter of time before we crashed into the reef.

