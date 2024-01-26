The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV
Biden Finally Pauses UNRWA Funds As 'Aid' Group Fires Terrorist Employees
Only One President in Recent History Has Had a Worse 3rd Year Job...
Rubio, Duckworth Question NIH Director About Proposal Removing These Two Words From Missio...
The Fani Willis Affair: Will Fulton County’s RICO Case Against Trump Die a...
In Case You Need Any More Reasons to Defund the UN, Here's What...
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment
Abortion Doctor Claims Thousands of Pregnancies From Rape Occurred in Pro-Life States
Welp, It Looks Like POTUS Is Trying to Tout 'Bidenomics' Again
Lia Thomas in ‘Secret’ Legal Battle Over Transgender Sports Ban
Here's When Mike Johnson Says House Will Impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas
Tipsheet

Don 'Ditch Cocaine Mitch' Blankenship Is Back

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 26, 2024 3:00 PM

In 2018, coal mining executive Don Blankenship decided it was time to shake up Washington. Running for West Virginia’s Republican nomination for the US Senate, Blankenship earned his 15 minutes of fame by telling voters he’d be one of the voices in the Senate that would lead the charge to ditch “Cocaine Mitch.”

Advertisement
He didn’t win the primary, coming in third. Blankenship later ran for president in 2020 as the Constitution Party’s candidate. Now, the Don man is back, but as a Democrat. With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV opting not to run for re-election, it’s a free-for-all on both sides (via WOWK 13): 


The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office says another candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for U.S. Senate. 

Embattled former coal executive Don Blankenship filed Friday to run as a Democrat in the U.S. Senate race for the seat currently held by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, who announced in November he would not be running for re-election. 

[…] 

The former CEO of Massey Energy was found guilty in 2015 of conspiring to willfully violate mine safety standards at the Upper Big Branch mine where 29 miners were killed in April 2010. He served one year in prison on the charge. 

[…] 

Numerous Republican candidates are also vying for the seat. The WV Secretary of State’s office lists the Republicans running in the race as West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney, Bryan Bird of Beckley, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton, Don Lindsay of Baker, Bryan McKinney of Inwood, and Janet McNutly of Martinsburg. 

Recommended

Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Jim Justice will probably be the Republican nominee and the eventual winner in this race. He’s one of the most popular governors in the country, even more popular than Manchin, where his home state’s political facelift has finally caught up to him. The outgoing Democrat was excellent at retail politics, where even Republicans in West Virginia liked him. With Trump back on the scene and the state getting redder, he saw the writing on the wall. As for Blankenship, if he somehow wins the Democratic nomination, credit him, but no Democrat is winning this Senate seat.

***

Vox had a good summary of what's behind the "Cocaine Mitch" moniker back in 2018:

The thin-to-nonexistent basis for this charge is that McConnell’s in-laws, the Chao family, own a cargo shipping company, and a few years back, about 90 pounds of cocaine was found on one of that company’s ships as it was about to leave Colombia. However, no one has ever alleged that this apparent smuggling operation was run by the company itself, let alone that McConnell or his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, had any involvement.

The accusation of criminality is all the stranger since it’s coming from a candidate who himself was only recently released from prison. Blankenship is a former coal company CEO convicted of conspiring to violate federal mine safety laws after a disaster that killed 29 miners.

Advertisement
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Fani Willis Faces Articles of Impeachment Mia Cathell
The Media Is Drowning, And No One Cares Matt Vespa
Charles Payne Erupts at Liberal Fox News Co-Host Townhall Video
On the Brink of a Constitutional Crisis Kurt Schlichter
The 'Comprehensive Immigration Reform' Scam Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Watch Secretary Granholm Get Fact-Checked Live on TV Spencer Brown
Advertisement