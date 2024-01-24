Reporter Gets Rolled Attempting to Say 'Learn to Code' Was Never a Thing

It’s one of those cases where you know they’re wrong. You could probably ignore them, but it’s the liberal media, so you attack at them like a pod of orcas. Better yet, like orcas, play with your prey before mutilating and devouring it. That’s what’s happening with some in the establishment media trying to say that “learn to code” was never a thing and that Joe Biden never said it. Like their allies in the Democratic Party and now the Department of Justice, these people just lie.

It's a phrase created by this insular circle aimed at working Americans whose jobs were being unnecessarily targeted by Democrats, specifically Barack Obama, who declared war on coal during his presidency. The PR pitch for destroying the livelihoods of these Americans was that job retraining would be part of their transitioning process into what Democrats feel should be our energy future. Even labor unions know those two words are snake oil, being sold to them when NAFTA was passed to ease the growing concerns about that trade agreement.

The term returned this week, coming off the heels of the mass layoffs at The LA Times, which has been undergoing internal strife for months. Over 100 employees were terminated on Tuesday. About one-third of the newsroom has been given pink slips. The ‘learn to code” moniker was resurrected with this development, leading some staffers to throw a pity party and admonishments towards those who’ve celebrated the slow death of a liberal rag. Sorry, you people said this, so sit there and cope.

Chris Cillizza, formerly of The Washington Post and CNN, even went further, saying “learn to code” never existed and that Biden never said it.

It just didn't happen.



And, again, no journalist said "learn to code." And neither did Biden. https://t.co/Tkd6lpvEnt — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) January 24, 2024

Fact check: Biden did say it, and there are numerous articles about ‘learning to code,’ Chris. He got a community note on Twitter:





Then candidate Joe Biden, during a campaign rally in Derry, NH in 2019 stated, "Anybody who can go down 3,000 feet in a mine can sure as hell learn to program as well," in a policy proposal to move away from fossil fuels.

Evergreen statement: the liberal media is always wrong. Also, is everyone in this industry suffering from dementia like Joe Biden? The attempts at memory-holing here are ridiculous, especially since these folks also live by another phrase: ‘Internet is forever.’ We have the evidence and URLs, you dumb f%^$