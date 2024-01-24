Reporter Gets Torn to Shreds for Claiming 'Learn to Code' Was Never a...
Texas Dem Says Biden Should Federalize National Guard to Permit More Illegal Immigration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2024 9:35 PM

The Supreme Court made a wrong-headed and terrible decision regarding the immigration issue, ruling that the Border Patrol can cut the wire along the Texas border aimed at curing the flow of illegals into the country. Spencer wrote today about how Texas is declaring it has a right to self-defense, declaring not only that Texas National Guard personnel will remain at Eagle Pass but also that they’ll erect more razor wire.  

It's the right move, one that will surely incense liberals. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) had the most insane reaction to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s defiant stance on the ruling: Biden must federalize the Texas National Guard. Some Democrats are willing to torch the Constitution to permit more illegal immigration (via The Hill): 


Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) is calling on President Biden to take control of the Texas National Guard if the state defies a Supreme Court ruling that allows U.S. Border Patrol officers to take down the border barriers. 

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now,” Castro wrote in a Tuesday post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been engaged in a months-long feud with the Biden administration over the situation at the border. Abbott has maintained that Biden is not doing enough to address border security, while the Biden administration has said Texas does not have the authority to erect razor wire barriers. 

Abbott said in a statement Wednesday that Biden has “ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties” and that Texas has declared an invasion, which will invoke “Texas’s constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.” 

“That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border,” he said. 

You can expect the neo-confederate talking points to leech into the broadcasts of the liberal media. Undoubtedly, some of these hosts on MSNBC and CNN will accuse Abbott of fomenting an insurrection. It’s the cognitive dissonance that’s astounding, though not shocking. I guess you can say it is more entertaining now: the Democrats are inflaming the situation but accuse elected GOP lawmakers of creating a constitutional crisis when all they did was enforce what was already on the books regarding federal immigration law. Democrats are willing to blow themselves up over a bunch of illegal aliens—we aren’t dealing with normal people.

