Donald Trump's Brutal Post About Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 24, 2024 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Undoubtedly, Donald Trump has won the social media game against Joe Biden and the Democrats. Will it be enough to help put him over the top, as both men are on a collision course for a presidential rematch? Those details will be fleshed out in time. 

For now, Donald Trump secured another major win by beating Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary last night. The former president has yet to clinch the delegates needed to win the nomination again, but he’s on his way as he's bound to win in Nevada and South Carolina. In the meantime, enjoy this entertainment from the former president. It's a photoshopped image of George Washington hiding his face in embarrassment of Joe Biden. I know you know the image is photoshopped, but no doubt some liberal reporter will use this post as a way to defend Biden's record with some laughable fact check: 


I don’t think even the most optimistic Democrat post-2020 could have foreseen how terrible Joe Biden has done. Reportedly, he’s irritated that he’s not getting credit for the economic recovery, which leaves voters puzzled about where this improvement can be found. It’s not in their bank accounts. As for job creation, how many reports have been revised down

Also, no one will credit you for anything when inflation is egregiously high, Joe. You’re just not good at this job. Trump may be brash, unpolished, and a bit of a bull in a China closet, but he was able to secure peace in the Middle East, grow the economy, and start to get our border under control. One of the many ‘what could have been’ scenarios with the Trump presidency is if the real estate magnate got the border wall funding promised by then-Speaker Paul Ryan, who later stiffed him. 

Who is this old man who thinks he’s president, and why is he living in the White House?

