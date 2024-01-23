The Immigration Plot Threatens Our Democracy (sic)
Tipsheet

With Trump's NH Win, Biden's Weaknesses Are Starting to Sink in With Liberal Media Members

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2024 11:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 

It’s hitting them, and the liberal media doesn’t know what to do. Former President Donald Trump trounced former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who vowed to fight on despite this being the contest to halt Trump’s momentum. It’s over. Either Haley doesn’t know it yet, or she’s being forced to continue this unrealistic bid for the 2024 Republican nomination by the liberal donor class. 

CNN didn’t carry Trump’s victory speech in New Hampshire. MSNBC could barely get through it. If I had to guess, when Tom Homan, the former acting director of ICE, spoke about immigration, that was when they cut the cameras. 

The two primary liberal narratives against Trump are that he might be senile, harping on a probable teleprompter screw-up, or he’s Adolf Hitler in waiting. MSNBC is the leading manufacturing base for this inanity. The senile part is laughable, being undercut when Nancy Pelosi did her media spot and blew a fuse on live television.

It’s just an endless stream of psychoanalysis from laughably unqualified people. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who suffered a breakdown after the Iowa Caucuses, went on to wonder about Trump’s supposed incessant lying and penchant to bend reality to his will. The folks have yet to cope with the inevitable: Donald Trump will be the 2024 Republican nominee. That alone is too close for comfort for many in the establishment press. They also, in part, know that Trump could win again.

Van Jones mentioned during CNN’s coverage that even with Trump’s legal drama, the Biden-Trump rematch is essentially a toss-up. Despite being roughly the same age, Trump’s persona and presence are more energetic and youthful than the lethargic, middling, and half-braindead aura that hovers over Joe Biden. The economy is stuck in the mud, inflation is high, illegal immigration is out of control, and all-out war could break out throughout the Middle East. His cabinet secretaries are incompetent; some, like Defense Secretary Austin Lloyd, even tried to hide their ICU trips from the White House. No one knew the secretary of defense was hospitalized with this White House.

Biden is eminently beatable, even with someone like Trump. Democrats can no longer lean on Trump’s unpopularity as a lifeboat because Biden’s approvals are now in the 30s.

