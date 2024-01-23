We Know Who Biden Really Wants as His VP

It’s not a new story, but we have more confirmation that Joe Biden can’t stand his vice president. It’s not reaching Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr levels of acrimony, but for months, years really, it’s been clear that Joe and his inner circle know that Kamala is a walking clown show from which they cannot escape. She wasn’t picked for her exemplary qualifications. From border security to the now-dead COVID vaccine participation campaign, Harris has failed with every task offered to her.

Harris has reportedly been resentful at being given the most controversial tasks. She might not know it, but she’s not presidential material. So, if Harris feels like her brand is being degraded or her future ambitions are being sabotaged, she must get a grip. Her approval numbers are worse than Biden’s. Yet, Biden’s dream vice president isn’t someone any better, not that was ever in the cards since it’s Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The book, written by Charlie Spiering, details a more dysfunctional relationship than Lester Burnham’s marriage, if possible. Biden had to have known this was a long-term deal. There would be no restructuring or the ability to trade her away. Picking Kamala meant one thing only: it was ride or die with Harris. This decision alone points to Biden’s appalling lack of political skill since everyone and their mother knows picking her means political death (via NY Post):

President Biden knows full well Vice President Kamala Harris is “not up to the job” of commander-in-chief — and he preferred Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as his running mate in 2020 before caving to public pressure, according to a new book out Tuesday. Biden chose Harris days before that year’s virtual Democratic National Convention after promising to select a woman and after pro-Harris lobbying from former President Barack Obama, veteran Washington journalist Charlie Spiering writes in his book “Amateur Hour: Kamala Harris in the White House.” While the 59-year-old Harris is just “a brain stroke away from the presidency,” her “many struggles and mistakes during her first years in office were top of mind” for the now-81-year-old president heading into his re-election campaign, Spiering writes. […] But nearly four years later, Biden is in the middle of another campaign with the same running mate and asking a question that has become something of a “popular parlor game in Washington”: “How do you fix Kamala Harris?” […] As a former vice president himself, Biden was aware Harris “lacked” the necessary political skills but ended up making “one of the most pandering decisions of any vice-presidential pick in modern history,” in Spiering’s words. In return, “Harris barely suppressed her impatience and disdain for the president” during their time together in office, he adds, while “reading platitudes from the teleprompter” during her own public events.

Whitmer? The lockdown queen would be better. Both she and Harris are terrible, but that's beside the point.

Since Democrats are shameless panderers, they must be fretting as poll numbers show Biden in the toilet, incapable of using Kamala to shore up support with blacks and women. Black voters are souring on this ticket fast. As for everyone else with cognitive function, the economy's perpetual state of lifelessness could lead to more defections. Will they vote for Trump? You never know with suburban women, but they might stay home, being turned off by a rematch with two unpopular candidates. That’s still a win for Trump.