We Had an Incident With a Boeing Plane in Atlanta

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 23, 2024 5:30 PM

Boeing should just declare bankruptcy because the company has suffered an atrocious month filled with investigations, pieces falling off their airplanes, and parts blowing off mid-flight. It all began when a door panel blew off a routine flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Scores of flights using the 737 Max 9 were again grounded nationwide. Airlines inspecting this model found that screws needed to be tightened. The Federal Aviation Administration’s order later became indefinite, but that didn’t stop the calamity. 

Last week, a Boeing cargo plane was spraying flames, making an emergency landing in Miami. That was after the FAA announced a total audit of Boeing’s manufacturing process. What next? Oh, it’s just a nose tire falling off a Delta Boeing plane in Atlanta before takeoff (via Fox Business): 

A Delta Air Lines flight aboard a Boeing aircraft lost its nose tire moments before it was supposed to take off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, according to air traffic control audio posted online. 

The Delta Boeing 757 was cleared for takeoff and was taxiing on the runway when one of the nose wheels came loose and rolled off the runway behind the aircraft and down an embankment, according to the audio posted online by VASAviation. 

"The 75 on the runway just lost the nose tire," a pilot, who identified themselves as being on the plane behind the Boeing 757, said over the radio. 

"Thanks for that … sounds like we got a problem," the 757 pilot responds. 

“Sounds like we got a problem” is an understatement. So, is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg going to do something about why parts keep falling and blowing off airplanes, or is he still on paternity leave?

