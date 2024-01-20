Boeing's Horrible Month Continues As a 747 Cargo Plane Bursts Into Flames

Boeing’s month of misery continued as a 747 cargo plane was seen spewing flames as it made an emergency landing Thursday night in Miami. The company has suffered days’ worth of bad headlines from the mid-flight blowout incident earlier this month during a routine flight from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California.

A panel blew off, leading to the Federal Aviation Administration ordering a temporary grounding of dozens of flights using 737 MAX 9. That order was later expanded to indefinite grounding as the FAA began auditing the company’s manufacturing process. When these models were sent through mandatory inspections following the blowout, it was discovered the bolts needed to be tightened. Now, the cargo planes are catching fire (via NBC News):

Late last night a witness captured terrifying footage of sparks shooting from a Boeing 747 cargo plane, the second Boeing plane to suffer a high-profile malfunction already this year. 📹: Reuters Marketplace - Eyepress Video pic.twitter.com/E9IdRXFWfE

A Boeing 747 cargo plane made an emergency landing Thursday night after it was seen spewing flames in the night sky over Miami.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which is already investigating Boeing after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing when a door plug fell off the fuselage midair this month, said in a statement Friday that it will look into the latest incident on an Atlas Air flight.

The airlines said in a statement that Flight 5Y095, headed for Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico, "landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from Miami International Airport."

“The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA. At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause,” Atlas Air said.

The plane took off at 10:22 p.m. ET Thursday and returned to Miami at 10:30 p.m., the FAA said.

A source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Friday that the preliminary examination of the Atlas Air engine revealed "a softball sized hole above the #2 engine."