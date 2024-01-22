Pawn Stars Star Blames Border Crisis For Son's Tragic Overdose

Over the weekend, Rick Harrison, star of History Channel’s Pawn Stars, shared the tragic news that one of his sons, Adam, died of a suspected drug overdose. He was only 39 years old. It’s a story that appears too often in the news. Congress had held hearings about it since it ties right into the illegal immigration fiasco at the southern border (via Associated Press):

Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39. Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed Adam Harrison died Friday, said his death was from a suspected drug overdose and issued a short statement. “Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam,” the statement said. “We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss.”

Harrison confirmed that his son’s death was indeed due to fentanyl and blamed the border crisis for causing it (via NY Post):

'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison says son Adam died from fentanyl overdose, blames border crisis





“Pawn Stars” lead Rick Harrison revealed his son Adam, 39, died from a fentanyl overdose. “Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Harrison, 58, told The Post in a statement on Monday, after Adam’s cause of death was first reported by TMZ. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously,” he added. “It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.” His rep said Adam died in Las Vegas and the family was notified Friday. Harrison broke his silence on Adam’s death on Instagram the same day.

It’s why Biden officials, like DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, are facing impeachment hearings. We know their statements about the border being secure are lies; even Biden admitted the southern border is not secure. Mayorkas’ ineptitude and incompetence have led to this lethal drug pouring across the border, along with the deluge of human trafficking, much of which involves minors.