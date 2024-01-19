So, Do You Think This Story Out of NYC Will Make the Headlines?

It’s a brazen act that can only be explained due to changing attitudes about crime and public safety. A woman is caught intentionally running over a NYPD officer. On January 17, Sahara Dula is seen plowing over a cop reportedly trying to stop her from driving in the wrong direction. Based on court documents, Dula admitted to hitting the officer, channeling the usual ‘f**k the police’ vibe. She hoped her assault would make the officer, who is black, rethink his employment with the NYPD. She also said she smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel (via NBC New York):

A BLM activist involved in NYC pro-Palestine protests has been arrested for ramming a car into an NYPD officer on Jan. 17. Sahara Dula was arrested on suspicion of assault with serious physical injury, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment and more. pic.twitter.com/PT3fKXuERd — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 19, 2024





The incident occurred near East 71st Street on Park Avenue just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. Video shows the moment prosecutors say Sahara Dula stepped on the gas and struck the officer on purpose as he was in the street. The officer was trying to stop Dula from driving in the wrong direction, according to police. Instead, he can be seen flying off the hood of her car as she plowed into him near other oncoming traffic. The impact fractured the officer's leg and left him with bruises all over his body, but he is expected to recover. Dula remained on the scene. Before striking the officer, prosecutors said Dula was driving the wrong way on the busy stretch of Park Avenue, forcing other drivers headed in the right direction to swerve to avoid getting hit. The officer was originally on 71st Street and Park Avenue helping with an unrelated crime scene involving a high end of retail robbery and getaway, as multiple suspects allegedly stole $10,000 worth of items from the Mackage store on Madison Avenue. Prosecutors alleged Dula told police she hit the officer on purpose and admitted to having smoked marijuana. Dula was charged with numerous crimes including attempted assault and reckless driving.

Ah weird. Didn't really make news. https://t.co/mNZg4QrXGr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2024

Andy Ngo posted that Dula is allegedly a BLM activist with pro-Palestinian sympathies. Our friends at Twitchy posted about this incident, too. The New York Post has more about the court documents:

Sahara Dula — a 24-year-old Brooklynite whose lawyer said mentors kids to stay off drugs — was driving her black Lexus the wrong way on the Upper East Side while high on marijuana Wednesday when she barreled into the NYPD officer, officials and sources said. “I told the cop I wanted to go straight, and he wouldn’t move, so I hit him. I did it on purpose,’’ Dula later told investigators, according to court papers. “F–k these cops! He wouldn’t move!’’ she screamed a few minutes after the incident, the documents claim —with a source saying Dula added, “F–k these cops, it’s a lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.”

Starting to think that the charge should be attempted murder of the police officer. Yet, does anyone want to wager how long it will take for this story to disappear? It’s another one where the media can’t weaponize anything to attack police, Republicans, or law and order policies. The woman talked too much already.