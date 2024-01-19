Joe Biden Said the Quiet Part About Immigration Out Loud, But Everyone Knows About It

Joe Biden must’ve eaten his spinach or an extra ration of whatever brain food Dr. Jill gives him to make it through the day because the president accurately assessed our immigration crisis: the border is not secure. It’s a moment of clarity rarely exhibited by Mr. Biden. He also went against the remarks of his DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, whose disastrous tenure at Homeland Security is the subject of impeachment hearings on the Hill. Where it veers into fantasy land is when Biden said changes are coming (via NY Post):

Tell us something we don’t know, Joe. President Biden told reporters Friday that the US-Mexico border is not secure — contradicting Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas — after endorsing “massive changes” in immigration policy. “No, it’s not,” Biden said when asked whether the frontier was secure following remarks to a bipartisan group of mayors in the White House East Room. During his speech, the 81-year-old Biden said he hoped for Senate negotiators to announce a compromise next week on border policy as part of a broader $106 billion supplemental spending request that would also finance military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. “I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have the authorities we need to control the border. I’m ready to act,” the president said.

So, Joe said the quiet part out loud about the border, but we all know about it. Second, while it’s nice that he finally realizes that the situation is out of control—it’s been that way for years. And he created it. Third, pigs will fly before this administration clamps down on border security in any meaningful way. The sign that Joe could be serious is if he fires Mayorkas, but we know that won’t happen.

Changes to the asylum system, Joe. Are you trying to foment a Hispanic voter rebellion ahead of the 2024 election? You’re already dealing with a Muslim voter uprising over this administration’s support for Israel. Progressive Latinos will go ballistic, and we all know what happens when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) starts to complain—you fold up shop.

The border is out of control. There’s only one thing to say here, Joe: