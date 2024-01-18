NBC Censored This Part of Houston Texans' CJ Stroud Praising God in Post-Game...
John Kerry Gets Testy With Reporter Calling Him Out on His Climate Change Hoax Peddling

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 18, 2024 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File

John Kerry is set to leave his post as the Biden administration’s climate change czar to join the 2024 campaign operation. Yet, before all that, he needed to fly to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. It’s no secret that Kerry’s private jet use has been killing Mother Earth. 

For a man who speaks incessantly about carbon footprint, he leaves massive ones when attending these conferences, and he’s not alone. Kerry was confronted over his climate change hypocrisy by a reporter, and he was not pleased with the line of questioning (via Sky News Australia): 


President Biden's climate czar John Kerry gave a fiery response after he was confronted Tuesday by a reporter in Switzerland who asked about his carbon footprint. 

"What's the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Do you think it's worth it — peasants paying for your crimes?" Avi Yemini, an Australian reporter with independent outlet Rebel News, asked Kerry who was walking on a street in Davos, Switzerland. 

"That's a stupid question," Kerry responded. 

"Nobody ever suggested that. Don't make up stupid questions," he said when asked a follow-up question about why his carbon footprint didn't matter. 

Kerry — who is in Davos to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, which largely focuses on environmental issues like climate change and achieving net-zero ambitions — added that he has done a "huge amount" to combat climate change. Security personnel escorting Kerry between WEF events ultimately blocked Yemini from asking further questions. 

Yemini later said in a social media post that Kerry "found it difficult to justify his carbon footprint in attending the World Economic Forum each year in Davos." 

These folks said that global cooling would kill us all in the 1970s. It then evolved into global warming. Once again, none of the doomsday predictions came true. I remember in 2007 when some said the Arctic Ice Cap would be gone in 2013. It’s still there. It’s now become an endless gaslighting campaign, where these people are trying to sell that winters are cold, summers are hot, and hurricane season can lead to—gasp—the creation of hurricanes.

