Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video

The Iowa Caucuses are over, with Trump emerging as the undisputed victor. The former president secured over 51 percent of the vote and beat Ron DeSantis, who came in second, by 30 points. Based on the latest polls, Iowa wasn’t a contest for Trump, but Haley could win New Hampshire. Tucker Carlson admitted it but torched the former South Carolina governor for almost 30 minutes.

It started with her donor base, which is small but very wealthy. Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, is one of those people. Hoffman is a lefty megadonor who funds David Brock’s American Bridge outfit, which attacks Republicans and hung around with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He’s a die-hard Haley supporter.

So, while the former governor touts her war chest at this point in the game heading into New Hampshire, it’s all filled by cash from leftists. Carlson also pointed out why Haley isn’t a conservative, citing the support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and the lackluster support for border security as prime examples. Americans want the border secure and the flow of illegal immigration to be severely reduced if not stopped altogether. At the Aspen Institute, Haley said we needed to stop being mean to illegals.

Ep. 65 What the results in Iowa mean. pic.twitter.com/fVAObbJWIB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 16, 2024

Haley is, at the very least, a supporter of the building blocks that will lead to mass amnesty. Carlson said the Haley surge is manufactured due to heavy media saturation. She also did well enough in the debates, which has allowed her to remain alive in the 2024 race, though she opted to sit out the New Hampshire debates unless Trump participates.

Watch the video. It’s red meat ‘Never Nikki’ material.