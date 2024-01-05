Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm
Law Professor: Dems' 14th Amendment Obsession Could Push Us Toward Political Chaos

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 05, 2024 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

These ballot maneuvers are why Joe Biden’s 2024 ad heavy with January 6 themes is ridiculous. The president expounds about the dark, evil, anti-democratic forces that we’re facing this year but ignores how his party is trying to remove former President Donald Trump from ballots nationwide.

Law professor Jonathan Turley penned a new op-ed where he warns that the Democrats’ 14th Amendment shenanigans could plunge the nation into chaos. Anti-Trump legal forces are trying to claim that Trump should be barred from running for president since he incited a rebellion against the United States. It’s why we’re seeing all these ballot battles pop up, in the usual states. 

Turley said that we’re entering a potentially destabilizing period where we’ve become a band of ‘Madam Defarges,’ compiling kill lists of our political enemies. It doesn’t stop with Trump, by the way. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) tried to expel 126 members of Congress under this shoddy interpretation of the Constitution. If that’s the game they want to play, then any Democratic member of Congress who questioned an election result dating back to 2004, needs to go as well. It's not hard to see how this circus has spiraled out of control:

We have become a nation of Madame Defarges — eagerly knitting names of those to be subject to arbitrary justice. 

Former congressional candidate Gene Stilp, who’s previously made headlines by burning MAGA flags with swastikas outside courthouses, filed the challenge. 

Using the 14th Amendment to disqualify candidates like Perry is consistent with Stilp’s signature flag-burning stunts. 

But what’s chilling is how many support such efforts, including Democratic officeholders from Maine’s Secretary of State to dozens of members of Congress. 

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) sought to bar 126 members of Congress under the same theory for challenging the election before Jan. 6, 2021. 

Similar legislation from Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) to disqualify members got 63 co-sponsors, all Democrats, including New York Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman and Ritchie Torres and “Squad” members Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. 

[…] 

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) praised the effort then-Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) organized to challenge the certification of President George W. Bush’s 2004 re election. 

Jan. 6 committee head Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) voted to challenge it in the House. 

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) sought to block certification of the 2016 election result — particularly ironic since he’s a leading voice calling for Trump to be disqualified. 

Vivek Ramaswamy Makes an NBC News Reporter Squirm Matt Vespa
Trump hasn’t been charged with insurrection, but the Left continues to push this Section III of the 14th Amendment nonsense, and we have anti-Trump GOP attorneys to thank for making this a topic of national discussion. Trump must fight for his right to appear on the ballot in Maine, of all states, and team filed an appeal in Colorado, whose supreme court was the first to strip the former president off the ballot. The secretary of state has since backed off, at least for the primary, bus has asked the Supreme Court to provide the final decision regarding Trump’s ballot access.

