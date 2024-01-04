Here's the Line in the New Biden 2024 Ad That Should Make Everyone Laugh

Leah wrote about it earlier this morning, but this new ad from Joe Biden is as braindead as his presidency. I tuned out in less than ten seconds, and that’s not an exaggeration. The opening line is nothing more than an exercise in a lack of self-awareness.

“There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy,” Biden says.

Biden just released his first ad of 2024.



The main threat to this country? You. pic.twitter.com/sIEKvUfDzJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

Stop.

We’re not even ten seconds into this media spot, and it’s laughably tone-deaf. Which party is trying to remove a former president from ballots because they don’t like him? The 14th Amendment argument, which says Trump should be prohibited from running for president because he incited a rebellion, is a joke, with Trump’s most vocal haters probably admitting this isn’t the way to stop him. Which side weaponized the Department of Justice and the FBI to spy on, wiretap, and target political opponents of the Democratic Party?

The fact that Biden and his team must recycle January 6, which no one cares about, for their opening salvo shows this presidency is bereft of direction or ideas. They can’t run on their record, as high inflation and economic decay have riddled it with bullets. Also, Biden’s cadence and delivery in the narration sounds labored, precisely what you’d expect from an older man who can’t do the job.

The Republican Party isn’t a threat to the country. It’s a silly debate, but since Joe wants to have it, his side is the threat. Their base is comprised of antisemites and young people, almost a quarter of which are ignorant about the Nazi Holocaust, with even more outwardly supportive of Hamas’ genocidal campaign against Israel. Democrats are profoundly anti-free speech and anti-law enforcement and believe that people they don’t like can be barred from appearing on presidential ballots. Their top donors might be ensnared in a web of sex trafficking involving underage girls whom the late Jeffrey Epstein supplied. They degraded our military with woke nonsense and have probably irreparably damaged American education by trying to brainwash our youth with these ideas.

Federal agents are targeting pro-life activists, while those tasked with enforcing immigration laws on our southern border are prevented from doing so. The number of illegals that have poured into the United States under Biden’s watch, and this administration’s utter indifference toward it, is probably one of the biggest national security concerns facing the country.

So, please, Joe—Americans wanting a secure border, not wanting to send our kids to school without having to stroke the egos of woke teachers, and ensuring Israel wipes out Hamas isn’t extreme. Low taxes and economic growth aren’t extreme either. Your party is loaded with anti-Jewish, pro-criminal, and communist sexual deviants who are rotting this country from within. In 2024, voters have a chance to toss out this degeneracy, which is perfectly exemplified in your crack cocaine disgrace of a son, Hunter.