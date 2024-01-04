Some of the Reactions to This Las Vegas Man Who Lunged at a...
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?
Karine Jean-Pierre's Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation Was an Absolute Mess
Campaign to Bank Republican Votes Before Election Day Launches Phase 2 in All...
'This Is So Dark': Conservatives Blast Biden Campaign's Divisive First Ad of 2024
Two Developers Just Backed Out of Their Contract for Big Offshore Wind Project....
Border Officials Tell Lawmakers How Much Cartels Make Each Week in One Sector...
Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate
DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Texas, Argues New Illegal Immigration Law Is 'Unconstitutional'
Claudine Gay's NYT Op-Ed Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama.
Three Economic Myths to Put to Rest This Year
Watching Journos Try to Process Harvard President's Ouster Is Really Something
'Where Have You Gone Joe DiMaggio?' or Clinton, Bush, and Obama
Tipsheet

Israeli Hostage Reveals What She Thinks Saved Her From Being Raped by Hamas Terrorists

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 04, 2024 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Mia Schem, who holds dual citizenship with Israel and France, was held captive by Hamas terrorists for nearly 60 days. She was shot in the arm while trying to flee the Nova music festival, where Hamas commandos swarmed during the opening hours of their October 7 attacks on Israel. Over 200 people were murdered. Schem tried to flee but was shot in the arm. Terrorists then fired on her car and set it on fire. She had to surrender.

Advertisement

She recounted her harrowing period as a hostage of Hamas, where she was worried about being raped, murdered, and everything in between for the next 54 days. She was spared being sexually assaulted. Upon reflection, she realized that what might have saved her from being raped by these Hamas animals was that her captor’s wife and children were outside the room. When Schem wasn’t overcome with fear of sexual abuse or murder, she was starved and verbally abused by the terrorist’s family (via NY Post

The 21-year-old French tattoo artist abducted and wounded by Hamas terrorists said she’s convinced there’s only one reason she wasn’t raped by her captor during 54 hellish days in captivity. 

“His wife was outside the room with the children,” freed hostage Mia Schem said during a newly released interview on Israeli TV. “That was the only reason he didn’t rape me.” 

Schem, who has dual Israeli and French citizenship, said her tormentor kept her in a dark room under constant watch for most of her time in Gaza. 

She said she was starved and taunted by the terrorist’s family while wondering if she’d be killed at any moment. 

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Schem added that the terrorist’s wife was as cold-hearted as the men, adding that this individual hated it when her husband was in the same room as her. The reports of Israeli women being systematically raped by Hamas terrorists are innumerable; pro-Palestinian activists have denied such atrocities occurred. It’s the new holocaust denialism. Many were sexually assaulted and then burned alive in the many kibbutzim that dot the areas near the Gaza border.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Watching Journos Try to Process Harvard President's Ouster Is Really Something Guy Benson
Karine Jean-Pierre's Response to Claudine Gay's Resignation Was an Absolute Mess Spencer Brown
Two Developers Just Backed Out of Their Contract for Big Offshore Wind Project. Here's Why. Leah Barkoukis
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama. Larry Elder
Campaign to Bank Republican Votes Before Election Day Launches Phase 2 in All 50 States Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement