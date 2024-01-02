Who Knew Elise Stefanik Would Deliver a Kill Shot Into Liberal Academia?

She’s gone. The terrorist-sympathizing, Jewish genocide-enabling, and academic fraudster Claudine Gay, who plagiarized her name to reach the top of American academia, is no more. She resigned after more allegations of plagiarism were lobbed against her. Harvard had to have known about these incidents, some of which date back to her days at Stanford. If it wasn’t plagiarism, it was shoddy data.

Advertisement

Harvard isn’t some affirmative action test pool. It should be for the elite. It was elite until woke leftism, and authoritarian trends supplanted the tenets of study and critical thinking. It seems apparent that the school knew and overlooked the allegations of academic fraud committed by Gay since these instances of plagiarism have been coming out of the woodwork.

Gay resigned over these allegations, though she should have been booted after her appalling testimony before Congress when asked whether chants for Jewish genocide constituted harassment and violations of the codes of conduct. Gay, like Sally Kornbluth at MIT and Liz Magill at UPenn, offered a cold, academic answer to a simple question posited by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Magill was forced to step down after the fallout engulfed the school in a public relations nightmare, along with a $100 million donation. She tried clearing up the controversy with a scripted video that was classic PR crisis mode. It didn’t save her. Gay did the same thing: she made an apology video. She also participated in a Menorah lighting ceremony using a tiki torch, an item made infamous by white nationalists during their Charlottesville rally in 2017.

Either way, all three women should lose their jobs. We got two of the three. Will Kornbluth suffer a similar fate? Harvard’s faculty rallied around Gay, but the serial plagiarism allegations made her position untenable. The heinous remarks during the House hearing should have sufficed, but this is liberal academia. She survived on one front but could not on the other. I’ll take it. Kornbluth hasn’t made an apology tape. It wasn’t necessary, as MIT’s board stood lockstep behind her following the ladies’ disastrous day on the Hill last December. That doesn’t mean calls for Kornbluth’s termination haven’t been made.

Who knew that Stefanik would deliver the kill shot into the heart of liberal academia here? This drone strike got two of the three. That’s a success.

We now know that calling for the genocide against Jews isn’t necessarily against the code against bullying and harassment at @Harvard and @Penn



Let’s see how things are at MIT…



Turns lot that calling for genocide of Jews is OK as long as it’s only “public statements” pic.twitter.com/SY2cdEuhmC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2023



