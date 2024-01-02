No Way CNN Tried to Sell This a Legitimate Defense of Claudine Gay's...
Video Captures Brazen Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader
Beirut Drone Strike Takes Out Hamas No. 3
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Harvard President Claudine Gay to Resign
Guess What's Happening the Same Night As CNN's Debate Between Haley and DeSantis
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: Introducing the Townhall Heckler Awards – Media In...
If Republicans Follow THIS Advice, They Win in a Landslide
House Majority Leader Announces Trump Endorsement
Trump Reveals Plans To Counter CNN’s GOP Debate
A ‘Transgender’ Convicted Murderer Is Being Housed in a Women’s Prison, Report Claims
One Sport to Allow Men Who Believe They Are Women to Compete Against...
‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’: Immigrant Explains How Biden’s Border Policies Have Hurt...
Surprise: Hamas Supporters in NYC Now Chanting in Support of Another Anti-American Terrori...
Tipsheet

Who Knew Elise Stefanik Would Deliver a Kill Shot Into Liberal Academia?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2024 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

She’s gone. The terrorist-sympathizing, Jewish genocide-enabling, and academic fraudster Claudine Gay, who plagiarized her name to reach the top of American academia, is no more. She resigned after more allegations of plagiarism were lobbed against her. Harvard had to have known about these incidents, some of which date back to her days at Stanford. If it wasn’t plagiarism, it was shoddy data

Advertisement

Harvard isn’t some affirmative action test pool. It should be for the elite. It was elite until woke leftism, and authoritarian trends supplanted the tenets of study and critical thinking. It seems apparent that the school knew and overlooked the allegations of academic fraud committed by Gay since these instances of plagiarism have been coming out of the woodwork. 

Gay resigned over these allegations, though she should have been booted after her appalling testimony before Congress when asked whether chants for Jewish genocide constituted harassment and violations of the codes of conduct. Gay, like Sally Kornbluth at MIT and Liz Magill at UPenn, offered a cold, academic answer to a simple question posited by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).   

Magill was forced to step down after the fallout engulfed the school in a public relations nightmare, along with a $100 million donation. She tried clearing up the controversy with a scripted video that was classic PR crisis mode. It didn’t save her. Gay did the same thing: she made an apology video. She also participated in a Menorah lighting ceremony using a tiki torch, an item made infamous by white nationalists during their Charlottesville rally in 2017. 

Either way, all three women should lose their jobs. We got two of the three. Will Kornbluth suffer a similar fate? Harvard’s faculty rallied around Gay, but the serial plagiarism allegations made her position untenable. The heinous remarks during the House hearing should have sufficed, but this is liberal academia. She survived on one front but could not on the other. I’ll take it. Kornbluth hasn’t made an apology tape. It wasn’t necessary, as MIT’s board stood lockstep behind her following the ladies’ disastrous day on the Hill last December. That doesn’t mean calls for Kornbluth’s termination haven’t been made. 

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Who knew that Stefanik would deliver the kill shot into the heart of liberal academia here? This drone strike got two of the three. That’s a success.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Here's Why Harvard President Claudine Gay Finally Resigned Townhall Video
No Way CNN Tried to Sell This a Legitimate Defense of Claudine Gay's Plagiarism Matt Vespa
Top Twenty Terrible Predictions for 2024 Kurt Schlichter
'Enough Is Enough': Veterans and Service Members Demand Accountability From DoD Spencer Brown
Beirut Drone Strike Takes Out Hamas No. 3 Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement