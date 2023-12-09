Something Is Absent From UPenn President's Disastrous 'Kill All the Jews' Explainer Video
Tipsheet

The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 09, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Liz Magill will soon be out of a job after embarrassing the University of Pennsylvania at a hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. It’s official; she’s decided to step down after an appalling answer regarding calls for Jewish genocide constituting harassment on campus. 

Antisemitism has exploded nationwide, where far-left activists have been forcing Jewish students to hole up wherever they can amid their pro-terrorism rallies. Magill wouldn’t condemn this behavior outright at the hearing last week, drawing a severe backlash that attracted the attention of the school’s board of trustees, who asked Magill to step down last Thursday. 

The blowback cost the school a $100 million donation. To make matters worse, Magill released a two-minute explainer video where she tried to clarify her position. It was a disaster, especially since it was so transparently made for crisis management. It wasn’t hard, Liz. Students chanting that they want to kill all the Jews is harassment.

Magill won’t be shown the door just yet. She will remain until a new interim president is selected. The next question is whether Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, or MIT head Sally Kornbluth, also at the hearing, will be next to get the axe. 


