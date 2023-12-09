The Liz Magill Presidency at UPenn Is Over

Liz Magill will soon be out of a job after embarrassing the University of Pennsylvania at a hearing before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. It’s official; she’s decided to step down after an appalling answer regarding calls for Jewish genocide constituting harassment on campus.

Just sent to @Penn community: President Liz Magill “has voluntarily tendered her resignation as President of the University of Pennsylvania. She will remain a tenured faculty member at Penn Carey Law.” pic.twitter.com/xQjVrslRG3 — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 9, 2023

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill is being asked to resign by the board of Penn's Wharton business school. https://t.co/ofrbxiSz19 pic.twitter.com/wySprjgjnE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 8, 2023

🚨🚨BREAKING: Liz Magill has resigned as the President of @Penn following her disastrous congressional testimony. pic.twitter.com/BxIP9kILsD — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2023





We now know that calling for the genocide against Jews isn’t necessarily against the code against bullying and harassment at @Harvard and @Penn



Let’s see how things are at MIT…



Turns lot that calling for genocide of Jews is OK as long as it’s only “public statements” pic.twitter.com/SY2cdEuhmC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 6, 2023

Antisemitism has exploded nationwide, where far-left activists have been forcing Jewish students to hole up wherever they can amid their pro-terrorism rallies. Magill wouldn’t condemn this behavior outright at the hearing last week, drawing a severe backlash that attracted the attention of the school’s board of trustees, who asked Magill to step down last Thursday.

The blowback cost the school a $100 million donation. To make matters worse, Magill released a two-minute explainer video where she tried to clarify her position. It was a disaster, especially since it was so transparently made for crisis management. It wasn’t hard, Liz. Students chanting that they want to kill all the Jews is harassment.

Magill won’t be shown the door just yet. She will remain until a new interim president is selected. The next question is whether Claudine Gay, president of Harvard University, or MIT head Sally Kornbluth, also at the hearing, will be next to get the axe.

Great news - UPenn President Liz Magill has resigned after allowing the once prestigious University to fall into a chaotic cesspool of Jew hatred this past year!



Let’s hope Harvard’s President Gay is next. pic.twitter.com/tkOKOXGJ7z — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 9, 2023



