The View's Top Race-Baiter Says There Are Too Many White People at Trump's Trial

You knew this was hurled into the echo chamber and from The View. Sunny Hostin, the insufferable race-baiter on the daytime talk show that’s geared toward suburban women who consume six bottles of wine before noon, said that the hush money trial involving Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels was too white (via Newsbusters):

According to the race-obsessed co-host, there were too many white people and her job was to “give a little color to the courtroom.” Even moderator Whoopi Goldberg wanted her to walk it back: HOSTIN: I was! I was in the courtroom again yesterday. Yes, thank you. [Applause] Thank you. What I want to do is give a little color to the courtroom, because a lot of people – GOLDBERG: Oh, redo that. HOSTIN: No, no, a little color. I mean that literally and figuratively. It’s worth noting that Hostin took a lot of pride in having been in the courtroom; but when the audience didn’t clap for her, she cued them to do so by declaring “thank you” to a silent room.

This trial has been a circus, with a beyond biased jury and a case that seldom reaches any voir dire phase. It rarely, if ever, gets to be presented on the court docket. They’re usually pleaded down since they're misdemeanors and any jail time that has been handed down, another rare occasion, has been no more than 30 days in jail. Still, Stormy Daniels claims to be able to speak to ghosts now, so unnecessary racial commentary isn’t shocking.

Hostin can and does say whatever she wants. However, last March, she was still owned by Coleman Hughes, a black political commentator, over Martin Luther King Jr. and fostering societal change. That can always be your moment of Zen when she says stupid stuff.

